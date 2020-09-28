Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio figures the number of notable injuries is “probably” an unfortunate personal record for this point in the season.
With some relief on the way, the roster absorbed another big hit. Just three weeks in, a sixth starter joined the list of Broncos who will miss significant time.
“Injuries are part of the NFL,” Fangio said. “We’ve just got to keep moving on.”
Defensive lineman Jurrell Casey will be unavailable the rest of the season due to a biceps tear sustained Sunday in a 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that dropped Denver to 0-3.
Fangio said he reviewed the second-half play where he thought Casey was injured. The five-time Pro Bowler finished the game.
Casey was acquired via trade in March from the Tennessee Titans.
He joins a consistently growing list of sidelined Broncos stars including Von Miller (ankle), Courtland Sutton (ACL) and Phillip Lindsay (toe). The team might finally get one back with Lindsay on the mend and, according to Fangio, a possibility for Thursday night’s game against the New York Jets.
Austin Calitro (hamstring), Dre’Mont Jones (knee), A.J. Bouye (shoulder) and Drew Lock (shoulder) aren’t expected back Thursday. Fangio said the coaching staff will pick a starting quarterback between Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien by Tuesday.
Driskel was yanked in favor of Rypien on Sunday, finishing 17 for 30 for 176 yards with one touchdown and an interception.
Blake Bortles, who signed last week, won’t join the mix just yet.
“To expect him to be able to play this week on a short week where practice will be very limited, I think, would be unrealistic,” Fangio said.