It’s hard to argue that Tad Boyle has had a better recruiting class so far at Colorado than his 2017 class.
Now, this current group of freshmen may have a say in that when their respective careers are over, but for now it’s hard to top the group that came to Boulder in 2017.
Two of the four — Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright IV — are in the NBA. D’Shawn Schwartz transferred to George Mason this season after leaving CU with over 1,000 career points and 156 career 3-pointers, which ranks 7th all-time in program history.
Just one of those four highly-touted recruits remains — Evan Battey.
Over the past three seasons, Battey has been everything Boyle could’ve asked for as a role player surrounding players like Bey and Wright.
The Los Angeles native has been a force on the offensive glass ever since he stepped on the floor and earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors last season as the Buffs finished third in the conference in the regular season and made a run to the championship game of the Pac-12 Tournament.
But this year is a different story.
Wright, Schwartz, Jeriah Horne, and Dallas Walton are all gone from last year’s team. Now, it’s Battey’s turn for the spotlight, even if it’s not exactly what he had in mind for his final season in college.
“I’m not sure if I like it, but I’ve accepted it for sure,” Battey told the Gazette at the team’s media day. “As the cliché Spiderman quote says, ‘With great power comes great responsibility.’ It’s true. I have to set the tone every day in practice. I can’t rely on McKinley [Wright], D’Shawn [Schwartz] to say, ‘Oh let’s play hard today.’ I have to play hard every single day and hopefully that ignites a fire in our young guys.”
Sophomore Jabari Walker said there were a few preseason practices the team had without Battey and the lack of his voice in practice was evident to the team.
“It was quiet, you could hear everything in the gym,” Walker said. “One thing Evan brings is vocal leadership, he leads by example,” You may not want to hear it in the moment, but he knows what he’s talking about so you have to listen to him. He only wants what’s best for everybody.”
Every day in practice, the entire team is looking at Battey, one of just two seniors on scholarship. Of the 12 scholarship players, only Battey and fellow senior Elijah Parquet have experienced playing in front of a big crowd in college. It’s a unique challenge for a program that expects to be near the top of the Pac-12 each season.
While he’s flattered that his teammates noticed his presence when he wasn’t around, he doesn’t want that to be the case as the season goes along. He wants them to step up and assume his role without thinking when he’s not on the floor.
“I find great comfort in that my guys look at me to lead and be vocal, but on the flip side of that, I want my guys to be vocal with or without me,” Battey said. “That’s the part where I feel we can grow. That’s the part where I’m going to challenge my guys this year. What can we do without me on the floor? What can we do defensively? Maybe I get injured this year. Who knows. We need to have that next man up mentality.”
Along with the added leadership responsibility, Battey also has to take on a more expanded role on offense.
It’s no secret the team ran through Wright the last few seasons and now that he’s gone, it’s on every player on the roster to play in part in making sure the offense is as efficient as possible.
“I think Evan’s always been such a good teammate,” Boyle said. “He's a guy that would rather pass than shoot sometimes but we’re gonna need him to be an aggressive scorer. Not that he has to get 25 a night, but we need him to be a force down low and he's really worked on his perimeter shot; he can put the ball on the floor for a guy his size he's got a very unique skill set for his body type. We want Evan to be an aggressive offensive player.”
Battey is playing more as a traditional "five" this season after playing alongside Walton as a power forward last year. He said it’s given him a lot of freedom to impact the offense in a lot of ways.
“I have more freedom in the traditional five spot,” Battey said. “It’s kind of like Jokic where he roams around, rolls to the basket, shoots 3s and passes the ball. I’m kind of like a free roamer, initiating the offense being the focal point sometimes and being off the ball sometimes. I can do it all.”
Boyle flat out said he thinks Battey is in for a breakout season, but most importantly of all, he knows the impact Battey, as well as Parquet, have already made on the CU program.
“We want guys that are here that want to be Buffaloes, that want to be Evan Battey and Eli Parquet someday,” Boyle said. “The thing about those two kids is they’re Buffs through and through. They own this program, they're what I want all of our freshmen and sophomores to achieve to be, and if we can accomplish that goal, with the majority of them, this program will continue to ascend and compete for championships and have success.”