The early days at the Air Force Academy are over, the schedule is becoming engrained and sophomore Ethan Taylor is ready for growth.

He played the role of point guard last year alongside senior A.J. Walker. The latter is now gone, likely to be replaced by sophomore Jake Heidbreder and coach Joe Scott is hoping his facilitator can keep things 'solid.'

No flash is needed, or extracurriculars with the ball. He wants a foundational guard, with the added scoring and flair being gravy.

"For Ethan, we're just stressing to be solid," Scott said. "You have to learn how to grow on a good freshman year. Late in the year, freshmen can fall, and he's no different.

"He knows the expectations now from experience, and he has to bring 'solid' every day. If you're a point guard, it has to be an everyday thing."

Taylor became the first Air Force player to record a triple double last year in his 14-point, 10-assist and 10-rebound effort against Nevada.

Scott knows the pitfalls that come with an 'aha' moment for a player going into their second year — the sigh of relief that comes when the first-year jitters are put away.

Now teams have film on Taylor, and most importantly, conference teams have seen him — several have multiple times.

"A lot of my issues come from consistency, and last year I struggled with that," Taylor said. "I'm trying to mature, both mentally and physically, and get that consistency. I've worked on it with the coaches — working to be that guy the team can depend on."

His growth is relied upon even more with fellow sophomore Lucas Moerman figuring to profit from his success.

The two are on a similar trajectory, coming in with small kinks to work out, but skills that can grow into a winning set.

Injuries in the pre-season have given Taylor even more time to develop as the lead guard, and the Falcons are hoping the added time comes to fruition against Bowling Green in Monday's opener.

"These guys just have to be ready every day, because guys will be coming after them," Scott said. "It won't be easier this year, it will be harder. The manner in which they attack that and get that — it will be the key to our season."

Freshmen to watch

Last year's lineup featured four freshmen, and this year's team will boast a reliance on first-year players too, albeit from the bench.

Freshmen Rytis Petraitis and Marcell McCreary will both see time early in the year, including likely appearances in the opener against Bowling Green on Monday.

The latter is coming off a Texas preps career in which he averaged 21 points per game and reached the 1,000-point benchmark in his career.

It's defense that he's hoping to bring to the Falcons, though.

"I just want to bring a great defensive presence," McCreary said. "I can bring a little bit of playmaking and shooting, but it's also about getting the best shot."

Petraitis brings a similar aptitude for scoring, bypassing the 2,000-point scoring mark in Texas and becoming The Oakridge School's all-time leading scorer before joining the Falcons' prep school last season.

Both his parents, Ramas and Reda, played basketball at Oregon State in their collegiate tenures.