ESPN will reportedly send its College GameDay crew to Navy when Air Force visits on Sept. 11.
The Annapolis Capital Gazette first reported the news via social media on Monday morning, citing sources. Navy’s sports information director quickly responded that a visit from the long-running college football program would be “news to me.”
An Air Force spokesman said he had not heard from ESPN but deferred to Navy, saying the home team would be in contact with network.
"Obviously our hope is that they would be interested," he said via text.
A source within college football familiar with GameDay's workings said the show often books hotel rooms in multiple cities before making a final decision on where to appear. He speculated that something regarding similar contingency plans in Annapolis, Md., could be the source of the report but not necessarily an indication the show will broadcast from the Naval Academy.
The show has already announced its locations for the Aug. 28 and Sept. 4.
Air Force and Navy, who typically play on the first weekend of October, moved the date of the game up a month this year to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
“I think it’s very humbling to be able to play on 9/11,” Air Force senior outside linebacker Lakota Wills said, “just to honor the men and women who sacrificed their lives on that day.”
CBS will broadcast the game.
The ESPN GameDay on-air crew consists of host Rece Davis and analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard. The show aims to land at the most significant game of the day and broadcasts in front of fans on Saturday mornings.
Air Force has hosted GameDay three times – 2001 and 2009 prior to games against Army and 2002 vs. Notre Dame.
GameDay has never broadcast from a Falcons game on the road.
All three service academy games will be broadcast by CBS this year, as the network also picked up the Air Force vs. Army game from Arlington, Texas on Nov. 6 and it annually carries the Army vs. Navy game, which will be played this year on Dec. 11 from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.