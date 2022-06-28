DENVER — Gabriel Landeskog didn't think twice about who he would hand the Stanley Cup to first.
The Avalanche captain took his victory lap around the ice at Amalie Arena and headed straight for his former roommate, long-time teammate and close friend Erik Johnson.
"It was like I watching a video game or something like that. It was amazing," Johnson said after the game. "Gabe was telling me the last couple years, 'When we win it, you're getting it first.' If that doesn't give you motivation to get it done, nothing else does. Just a super humbling gratifying feeling, it's amazing."
Johnson, 34, is the longest tenured player on the Avalanche, having been with the organization since being traded to Colorado from St. Louis during the 2010-11 season. Since then, Johnson has been apart of two of the worst seasons in franchise history — 2010-11 and 2016-17, in which the Avalanche totaled only 48 points. After that season, Johnson signed a seven-year contract to stay in Colorado, despite the lack of success.
"I didn't know If I was even going to be in Colorado after that," Johnson said I sat down with Joe and said, 'Listen, I want to do this here. I want to get this done in Colorado. Keep me a part of it.' And we did it. Amazing. So proud of everyone."
Johnson added that he nearly retired after last season, when the Avalanche lost in the second round for the third consecutive season. Instead, he returned and had one of the best years of his career, playing a key role in Colorado's run to the Cup.
Johnson's future is unclear, with his contract being up at the end of the 2022-23 season and retirement not yet being ruled out, as he's on the backend of his career. For now, though, Johnson is going to enjoy and reflect on the long journey he took to win his first Stanley Cup.
"I got to Denver 12 years ago, we were dead last in the league. We came dead last again four years after that. Five years ago, dead last," Johnson said. "It's just about believing in yourself and surrounding yourself with people who believe in you. Special things can happen."