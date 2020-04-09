DENVER — Like most heroes from a time later recalled for posterity, Eric Young in the moment didn’t understand what he had done.
Oh, he could feel he had done something special. A record crowd of 80,227 fans who were jammed inside a 74,000-seat football venue roared so loudly 27 years ago today, the aging Mile High Stadium’s beams shook from its bolted joints when EY led off the home team’s first-ever Major League Baseball game in the city of Denver with a home run.
Rockies 1, Expos 0. Times a gazillion.
“The funny part, I didn’t realize the magnitude of that home run and what it meant,’’ Young said in a phone interview with 9News this week. “To jump-start our offense, that’s what I was thinking about. But people in that region, it was bigger than Colorado and Denver right there. I didn’t realize that when it happened.”
