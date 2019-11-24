ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. • Enough!
Enough with the Broncos wasting time. Enough wasting your time, their time, Von Miller’s prime time. Enough already. If now is not the right time to play rookie Drew Lock at quarterback, when?
“Haven’t even thought about it yet,” coach Vic Fangio said of a potential QB change after the Bills pounded the Broncos, 20-3, on a frigid and blustery Sunday afternoon at New Era Field.
Enough! After Bills quarterback Josh Allen showed how a young quarterback with promise can alter the course of a franchise, thrilling a fanatical crowd of 67,338 with each scramble or throw, the Broncos must know it’s time to learn if they have theirs. It’s time. Drew Lock time.
Next Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Broncos should make Lock the starting quarterback. Too much, too soon? Fine. Make Lock the backup to Brandon Allen and, when the offense falls apart again, insert Lock at halftime. It could be the final game for Broncos villain Philip Rivers in Denver. It should be Lock’s first.
Fangio said he hasn’t thought about a quarterback change yet. Well, think about this: the Broncos’ 134 yards was their worst offensive display since 1992. John Elway should remember, as he was Denver’s quarterback, facing off against the Redskins and Brett’s uncle, Mark Rypien. Time flies when your season’s done.
Enough of this nonsense. The Broncos locker room has lost belief in its quarterback situation — again. The platitudes thrown about after Brandon Allen’s 10-completion, 49-yard performance were so phony it hurt to hear.
“It really don’t matter to me who we got in there (at QB),” Miller said. “I’m going to motivate the guys to play their best football. We’ve got ‘BA.’ We’ve got Drew Lock. We’ve got Brett Rypien. All those guys are capable. All those guys had great runs in college. BA’s been great for us.”
Enough. The Broncos are 3-8 and all but locked in to their third straight losing season. Lock, who is still inactive and did not travel with the team, has said he is healthy after rehabbing from a wrist injury and is ready to play whenever the Broncos are ready.
As Elway once famously told Tim Tebow: Pull the trigger.
There is one sure-fire way to rehab Elway’s legacy that once seemed bulletproof but no longer is: leave behind a franchise quarterback when Elway’s time as general manager is over. If it’s not Lock, at least they will know. At least they will know to use a high draft pick — it’s No. 5 overall right now — on a quarterback. At least they will know if Lock has a chance to be great.
And like Fangio said: “If a guy gets scarred from some bad performances — whether they’re all his fault or it’s the team’s fault — then he probably wasn’t the guy you wanted anyway.”
The lower bowl at New Era Field is a standing-room only collection of rowdies. One proud Bills fan eclipsed 300 pounds and attended the game wearing only shorts and shoes, with a message written in magic marker across his considerable belly: “Our Allen is better.”
Josh Allen’s Bills are 8-3 and full of belief. The locals went crazy as Josh Allen zipped a touchdown pass to John Brown straight into and through the howling wind. The touchdown toss measured 34 yards, while the Broncos had 49 passing yards all day. The Bills have their guy.
“He (Josh Allen) is a problem,” Fangio said.
The Broncos are playing with just a guy.
“Obviously I want to play. I want to be part of the solution,” said Brandon Allen, who would make a fine backup quarterback in Denver. “That’s not up to me. I’m going to work like I’m going to play next week.”
Multiple Broncos defenders noted how the Bills’ game plan was not what they expected. “They didn’t run any of the stuff we watched all week,” Chris Harris Jr. said. The Bills piled up 424 yards and 22 first downs against a Broncos’ ‘D’ that knows it can’t win with this QB situation.
So do the young stars on offense.
“None of us in here are losers,” said Courtland Sutton, who had one catch on eight targets.
“I’ve been in situations like this,” said Phillip Lindsay, who’s experienced only one winning record since his freshman year at CU-Boulder.
Aside from Tim Horton’s coffee, there is nothing pleasant about Buffalo in November. The north wind roared from kickoff to final horn. In one tailgate lot the Bills Mafia doused an elderly Bills fan in food condiments, a ritual called the “ketchup ceremony.” Strangely, he seemed to enjoy it. In another, they burned wood pallets in a makeshift bonfire. Everyone enjoyed that.
The Broncos did not enjoy a thing. The last time they didn’t score a single touchdown was Oct. 22, 2017 — a 21-0 loss to the Chargers. Their 49 passing yards were their fewest since 1993. They had almost as many punts (eight) as first downs (nine). They need a jolt of Lock luck.
“Their defense just whipped us,” Fangio said.
Enough already. It’s time. Drew Lock time.
