DENVER — In compliance with the most recent Denver Public Health Order issued Tuesday, Empower Field at Mile High will require masks for all public indoor spaces beginning with Sunday’s NFL game between the Broncos and Chargers.
Compliance with this updated Denver Public Health Order requires fans—regardless of vaccination status—to wear masks within any public indoor space at Empower Field at Mile High. These areas include, but are not limited to, the Broncos Team Store, restrooms, elevators, indoor portions of stadium clubs, suite level corridors and the press box.
With suites considered private spaces, masks are not required in these areas of Empower Field at Mile High. Masks are also not required in the outdoor seating bowl or general concourse areas.