Air Force will host what figures to be an emotional basketball doubleheader on Wednesday.
The women tip off at 5 p.m. against Northern Colorado, as coach Chris Gobrecht rejoins the team after missing a two-game trip to the East Coast to be with her family at her husband’s funeral in California.
Then comes the men’s 7:15 p.m. game against Missouri State as part of the Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge. Coach Dave Pilipovich and wife, Kelly, will donate $1 to the American Cancer Society for each ticket sold to the game.
They donated $4,511 from a game against Texas State when first trying out the idea. Dave also participates annually in the Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser, and Kelly serves as a Road to Recovery Driver, transporting cancer patients to and from treatments.
It’s a personal fight for the family, as Dave and Kelly each lost a parent to cancer prior to last season. Gobrecht’s husband, Bob, died on Nov. 11 after an 11-year battle with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the blood.
The emotions figure to be up on the court, too.
The women will look to snap an eight-game skid against Northern Colorado – which is led in rebounding by Palmer Ridge grad Ali Meyer, now in her senior year with the Bears. Northern Colorado (3-2) has won those eight games each by double figures, including a 71-44 victory last year. The Falcons (3-3) have recently developed a trend for ending such skids, none bigger than a 71-60 win last week at Army after falling six consecutive times in the series by an average of 19 points.
The men are seeking a bright point in their early season. The Falcons (2-4) were blown out at home by Colorado on Saturday, and have defeated only South Dakota and NAIA member Johnson & Wales through six games.
Pilipovich said multiple options were on the table, including changes to his lineup, as he tries to free up a talented junior class to play to the capabilities it showed last year.
Air Force has won just one of its past five games in the Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge, in 2016 against Missouri State.
The Bears (3-3) enter Wednesday’s game on a three-game losing streak.