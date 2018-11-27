Pilipovich Gobrecht.jpg
Air Force men's basketball coach Dave Pilipovich (left) will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Wednesday's game against Missouri State, which will tip off after coach Chris Gobrecht (right) makes her return with the Air Force women in a game against Northern Colorado after she missed a recent two-game trip to be with her family at her husband's funeral in California. (THE GAZETTE FILE PHOTOS)
Air Force will host what figures to be an emotional basketball doubleheader on Wednesday.

The women tip off at 5 p.m. against Northern Colorado, as coach Chris Gobrecht rejoins the team after missing a two-game trip to the East Coast to be with her family at her husband’s funeral in California.

Then comes the men’s 7:15 p.m. game against Missouri State as part of the Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge. Coach Dave Pilipovich and wife, Kelly, will donate $1 to the American Cancer Society for each ticket sold to the game.

They donated $4,511 from a game against Texas State when first trying out the idea. Dave also participates annually in the Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser, and Kelly serves as a Road to Recovery Driver, transporting cancer patients to and from treatments.

It’s a personal fight for the family, as Dave and Kelly each lost a parent to cancer prior to last season. Gobrecht’s husband, Bob, died on Nov. 11 after an 11-year battle with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the blood.

The emotions figure to be up on the court, too.

The women will look to snap an eight-game skid against Northern Colorado – which is led in rebounding by Palmer Ridge grad Ali Meyer, now in her senior year with the Bears. Northern Colorado (3-2) has won those eight games each by double figures, including a 71-44 victory last year. The Falcons (3-3) have recently developed a trend for ending such skids, none bigger than a 71-60 win last week at Army after falling six consecutive times in the series by an average of 19 points.

The men are seeking a bright point in their early season. The Falcons (2-4) were blown out at home by Colorado on Saturday, and have defeated only South Dakota and NAIA member Johnson & Wales through six games.

Pilipovich said multiple options were on the table, including changes to his lineup, as he tries to free up a talented junior class to play to the capabilities it showed last year.

Air Force has won just one of its past five games in the Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge, in 2016 against Missouri State.

The Bears (3-3) enter Wednesday’s game on a three-game losing streak.

