Emmanuel Sanders #10
Experience: 9 years
Height: 5-11
Weight: 180 lbs
Age: 31
College: Southern Methodist University
Drafted: Third round, 82nd overall (2010, Pittsburgh)
2018 Salary: Cap hit - $10,973,500 ($8,250,00 base, $2,687,500 signing, )
Spouse: Gabriella Waheed (married 2013).
2017 Season: 47 Rec, 555 Yards, 11.8 Average, 2 Touchdowns
Career (prior to 2018 season): 464 Rec, 6156 Yards, 13.18 Average, 33 Touchdowns
Social Media: Twitter: @ESanders_10, Instagram: emmanuelsanders
Did you know?: Joined the Broncos as an unrestricted free agent (Pittsburgh) on March 16, 2014...Finished his college career as SMU’s all time leader in career receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and 100-yard receiving games...Demaryius Thomas and Sanders have the most combined yards (9,081) by a receiving tandem since 2014. They are the first NFL tandem since Anquan Boldin and Larry Fitzgerald to each have 300 catches and 4,000 yards in a four year span... Sanders works with Beacon Network Schools to provide Denver students with a sense of being a part of a team by donating sports equipment.
Sources: denverbroncos.com, spotrac.com, playerstribune.com