Air Force Trey Taylor sprints on defense during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Jacob Trach, Connor Carey and Jacob Spiewak celebrate the last play during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force quarterback Warren Bryan, center, (12) walks off after a play with fellow teammates during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Rachel Stevenson, 8, gets autographs from Elisha Palm after Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force David Cormier catches a pass as Miles Puller latches on for the tackle during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Conner Carey gets tackled by James Jones during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force David Cormier gets tackled with the ball during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force quarterback Warren Bryan, right, (12) prepares to take the field during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Elijah Robinson dodges Eian Castonguay during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Amanda Hauser watches her son Koby Hauser with her three daughters Tatum, 9, Chatham, 8, and Eedyth, 4, during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Max Massingale throws a pass during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Jeramiah Birdsong reacts after an incomplete pass during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Eedyth Hauser, 4, uses a plastic water bottle to act like binoculars during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force David Cormier catches a pass as Miles Puller latches on for the tackle during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Adam Jewell sits on the stairs after the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Koby Hauser hugs his little sister Tatum, 9, after the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Trey Taylor sprints on defense during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Jacob Trach, Connor Carey and Jacob Spiewak celebrate the last play during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force quarterback Warren Bryan, center, (12) walks off after a play with fellow teammates during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Rachel Stevenson, 8, gets autographs from Elisha Palm after Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force David Cormier catches a pass as Miles Puller latches on for the tackle during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Conner Carey gets tackled by James Jones during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force David Cormier gets tackled with the ball during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force quarterback Warren Bryan, right, (12) prepares to take the field during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Elijah Robinson dodges Eian Castonguay during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Amanda Hauser watches her son Koby Hauser with her three daughters Tatum, 9, Chatham, 8, and Eedyth, 4, during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Max Massingale throws a pass during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Jeramiah Birdsong reacts after an incomplete pass during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Eedyth Hauser, 4, uses a plastic water bottle to act like binoculars during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force David Cormier catches a pass as Miles Puller latches on for the tackle during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Adam Jewell sits on the stairs after the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Koby Hauser hugs his little sister Tatum, 9, after the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
If Air Force spring football has offered clues about a number of emerging players, the final scrimmage of the session brought the confirmation.
And maybe it helped sort out the question that has a less obvious answer.
Freshman safety Trey Taylor intercepted another pass. Freshman tight end Kyle Patterson was again a consistent target, breaking a few tackles en route to a touchdown. Sophomore outside linebacker Brandon Gooding again made plays behind the line of scrimmage. Sophomore receiver David Cormier again went up to high-point a reception.
None of this was unforeseen. These are players who have stood out for several weeks, and with the returning starters not participating in the full-contact scrimmage on a sunny Saturday morning in front of several hundred at Falcon Stadium, those four again stood noticeably ahead of their competition.
It is the jockeying for position among the quarterbacks that remains less clear. If Donald Hammond III were to get hurt, and the team hasn’t kept the same starting quarterback for a season since 2012, who takes over?
“That’s why this spring is so valuable,” offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Thiessen said. “We’ve got a number of guys who are fighting for that spot. And I don’t think there is an answer. But you don’t have to have an answer for that until you get to that game.”
Warren Bryan, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound sophomore who chose Air Force over offers from Army, Navy, New Mexico and UNLV, has the inside track to the top backup. He completed several passes, scored on a run of about 15 yards and led another scoring drive against the “top” defense Saturday.
“Warren was a highly recruited guy out of high school, and he’s shown a little bit why,” Thiessen said. “He’s got a skill set. He’s quick, he’s got a good arm. I think it’s just a matter of time for him to grow into the system.”
Air Force Elijah Robinson dodges Eian Castonguay during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force David Cormier catches a pass as Miles Puller latches on for the tackle during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force quarterback Warren Bryan, center, (12) walks off after a play with fellow teammates during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Conner Carey gets tackled by James Jones during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Jacob Trach, Connor Carey and Jacob Spiewak celebrate the last play during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force David Cormier gets tackled with the ball during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Adam Jewell sits on the stairs after the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Trey Taylor sprints on defense during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force quarterback Warren Bryan, right, (12) prepares to take the field during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Koby Hauser hugs his little sister Tatum, 9, after the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Amanda Hauser watches her son Koby Hauser with her three daughters Tatum, 9, Chatham, 8, and Eedyth, 4, during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Rachel Stevenson, 8, gets autographs from Elisha Palm after Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Max Massingale throws a pass during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force Jeramiah Birdsong reacts after an incomplete pass during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Eedyth Hauser, 4, uses a plastic water bottle to act like binoculars during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force David Cormier catches a pass as Miles Puller latches on for the tackle during the Air Force football spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Bryan and the other sophomore in competition for the spot — Chance Stevenson — came in directly to the academy last year, so they are in just their second year of learning the system.
Some of the freshmen in competition include Haaziq Daniels, Zachary Larrier, Max Massingale and Jake Smith.
Saturday’s scrimmage wasn’t necessarily about results for that group as it was a chance to gain experience.
“It’s invaluable,” Thiessen said. “You just can’t speak enough about the reality of what a game-like situation is. It’s hard to simulate in a practice. Especially for our quarterbacks, we don’t want to tackle them every single day. But at some point you have to find out who they are, and in our offense, a lot of who they are is how they handle contact and pressure and being in the pocket and getting hit and breaking a tackle as a runner. So these are reps that are hard to replicate, and you don’t get very many of them through the course of spring and fall camp, so you really like to take advantage of the few you get. Today is a big day to evaluate, for sure.”
Hammond knows how important spring can be for young quarterbacks. He said he entered spring No. 7 on the depth chart as a freshman. After the spring scrimmage he was No. 3. A few games into the next season he became the starter and last year he guided the team to an 11-2 record and a No. 22 national ranking.
“If I were to go down, we’d still be in good hands,” Hammond said after watching Saturday’s scrimmage.