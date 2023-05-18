Jeremy Bloom, who was an Olympic skier before going on to play in the National Football League, remembers watching downhill skiers in the 1992 Winter Games and feeling an initial spark of inspiration at age 10.

“I thought, ‘This is what I want to do,'” said Bloom, a member of the U.S. Skiing Hall of Fame.

Melissa Stockwell, a former Army officer, lost her left leg when her vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb in Iraq. When she learned about the Paralympic Games, she knew she had to be a part of them.

“I could represent my country on the world’s biggest athletic stage — same venues, same idea as the Olympic Games — it was kind of like I had a second chance. I knew that after I lost my leg that somehow, some way, I wanted to be a Paralympian.”

Edwin Moses was just beginning to find his niche as a teen athlete when he watched Ugandan runner John Akii-Bua run the 400-meter hurdles in a world-record 47.82 seconds during the 1972 Olympics.

“I was in high school, I was just learning how to run hurdles,” said Moses. “I used to fantasize about being this guy.”

Four years later, Moses would break Akii-Bua’s Olympic and world record, running the 400 hurdles in 47.63 seconds. A year after that, he would begin a nearly 10-year undefeated streak, winning 122 consecutive races between 1977 and 1987.

The three elite athletes spoke about inspiration, equity, access and a host of other topics during a Thursday morning panel at the 10th annual Project Play Summit. More than 600 people from across the U.S. attended the conference, which focuses on building healthy communities by increasing participation in youth sports.

Physically active children generally grow up to be physically active, and therefore healthier, adults. But less than 1 in 4 U.S. children 6 to 17 years of age participate in at least an hour of physical activity each day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Much of this year’s summit was centered on combating some of the damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A national campaign aimed at having 63% of kids involved in sports by 2023 had begun to make headway, but the pandemic halted that progress. Barely over half of U.S. children played sports in 2021, officials said.

Bloom, Stockwell and Moses talked about using inspiration to get kids involved in sports. Budding athletes are often inspired during and after the Olympic Games, but for some of them, that energy begins to wane as the Games retreat into memory.

The panelists suggested figuring out a way to keep Olympians visible in the four-year period between Olympics and getting some of the best sports minds together to come up with innovative programs to stoke young people’s competitive fire during that time.

Stockwell, who has two young children, suggested that parents try to come up with fun ways to keep their kids interested in staying active.

“Whether it is at the grassroots level, in your driveway, in your neighborhood or at the elite level, (physical activity) does so much for all of us,” she said.

Moses said parents, educators and other adults need to “find a collaborative way to get kids outside.”

“When you go by parks today, you don’t see kids mobbing the park like they did in my generation,” Moses said. “We need to figure out a way to make kids want to go outside.”