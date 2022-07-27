DENVER — An hour after the Colorado Rockies game ended on Wednesday, Elias Díaz estimates that he's already watched his walk-off hit over 100 times.
A first pitch sinker. Bases loaded. And he smacked it a single to right field, sending in two runs as the Rockies beat the White Sox 6-5 to split the two-game series.
"Everyone is sending it to me," Díaz said. "I saw it, I hit the ball."
Díaz has done this before — it was his fourth career walk-off — but this one felt different. The Rockies needed it, having lost three close games in Milwaukee last weekend and another on Tuesday night. They've had increased conversations about situational hitting as the Rockies have failed to find the bat when they need it most. Frustration was mounting, but Wednesday night provided a wave of relief after a tough stretch.
"It was very big," manager Bud Black said. "It was emotional in the dugout, it was emotional after the game."
Díaz has been hitting his stride lately after slumping in the beginning of the season, and has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games, with a .467 batting average during that span. His season last year followed a similar script: a slow first half of the season, followed by a second-half surge. He hit 14 of his 18 home runs from July on in 2021.
"I don't know," he said with a laugh. "The work I'm doing every day, I'm getting the results."
His catching skills haven't lagged. Díaz has caught 10 batters stealing, including one on Wednesday. And he has helped his pitchers through some rough patches. He caught Antonio Senzatela on Wednesday, who pitched 6 ⅔ innings, only leaving because he was hit by a comebacker in the left calf and the pain wasn't subsiding. His arm, which landed him on the injured list before the All-Star break, was fine. But he has a gnarly bruise on his leg, featuring the seams of the baseball that hit him.
Díaz and Senzatela planned on a game using the pitcher's entire mix of pitches, but soon found that the fastball was most effective. The White Sox got most of their hits off of Senzatela's slider, and the pitcher ended up giving up three runs.
The Rockies scored three of their runs in the first, off a Charlie Blackmon home run, RBI single from C.J. Cron and RBI double from José Iglesias. Iglesias knocked in another in the seventh.
Connor Joe recovering
Connor Joe, who has been held out of the lineup for the past two days after taking a series of hard dives last series, is doing better. He was available on Wednesday if needed, and could be back in the lineup as early as Thursday as the Rockies begin a four-game series against the Dodgers.