DENVER — Nolan Arenado didn't get his happy homecoming win on Thursday. He got it instead on Friday, in extra-inning fashion.
Arenado didn't get to be the hero, but he did play a part in the Cardinals win. The Rockies were in control 3-2, but in the ninth inning rookie reliever Justin Lawrence walked two, then gave up a game-tying hit to Jose Rendon.
Then in the 10th, with the score still tied 3-3, Yency Almonte intentionally walked Arenado, spoiling his chance to be the hero. With two outs and two strikes, Almonte gave up a hit to Yadi Molina and Trevor Story narrowly missed the diving snatch. Tommy Edman singled after to score Arenado. Then, Harrison Bader capped off what quickly went from a great to disastrous outing for Almonte by hitting a grand slam to make it 9-3.
The bullpen breakdown brings back sour memories to the Rockies trip to Milwaukee last weekend, when the relievers cost them all three games of the series. It also spoiled what was another all-around good game for Elias Díaz, who has homered in the past four days, the first Rockies’ catcher in franchise history to do so. He also has a six game hitting streak, the longest of his career.
"I had no idea there was such a record," Díaz said. "I'm very happy and grateful considering I've been working so hard to contribute offensively."
While Díaz has shown off his ability on defense, routinely throwing out runners and calling key plays, the offensive side of his game has been lacking. It’s a pattern the Rockies’ have been stuck in throughout much of their franchise, and while it's too early to know if Díaz’s recent surge will stick, it is at least a hopeful sign.
"There were some at-bats where he hit the ball on the nose had nothing to show for it.," manager Bud Black said. "We saw the at-bats becoming more solid."
Díaz started the month of June with a .123 batting average and just one home run. His counterpart, rookie Dom Nuñez, wasn’t hitting much better. But Díaz said he never lost his confidence. In his fifth full major league season, and second with the Rockies, he was confident that if he stayed the course, the power would show up eventually.
That day came on June 28, when he started his current streak. He’s also had eight hits in this four-game stretch. He did make some adjustments, simplifying his swing and minimizing his movement at the plate. He’s also not wildly swinging at un-hittable pitches, and has only two strikeouts in the past four games. Díaz’s six home runs this season are only four shy of his career-high.
On Friday, Chi Chi González gave up two runs and seven hits. He walked none in seven innings, just the second time he’s done that this season. González will remain in the rotation until at least the All-Star break, as Austin Gomber (forearm tightness) will not be ready to return until after the midseason break.
When that does happen, González will be shipped back to the bullpen to be used as a reliever. In the meantime, he's reveling in his chance to get consistent pitching time.
"Any opportunity I get, I try to take full advantage of it," González said, I’m happy that I pitched well today to give my team a chance a to win."