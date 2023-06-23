Colorado Rockies 7, Los Angeles Angels 4

What happened: Elías Díaz hit a game-winning grand slam in the eighth inning to win 7-4 and snap the Rockies’ eight-game losing streak. Diaz’s grand slam was the Rockies’ first since September 2021. The Rockies had trailed since the fifth inning, when Angels stars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back-to-back home runs.

At the plate: The Rockies and Angels combined for 26 hits, as Colorado logged 15. Five different Rockies — Jurickson Profar, Ezequiel Tovar, Elehuris Montero, Coco Montes and Díaz — recorded multiple hits. Profar had the Rockies’ only home run, aside from Díaz’s grand slam. For Los Angeles, Ohtani hit his MLB-leading 25th home run of the season, and Trout hit a solo home run one at-bat after Ohtani’s. Ohtani was a triple shy of the cycle.

On the mound: Kyle Freeland started for Colorado, allowing three earned runs in five innings. Pierce Johnson earned the win for the Rockies, throwing a scoreless eighth inning, while Justin Lawrence got the save. Patrick Sandoval started for the Angels, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits in five innings. Sam Bachman earned the loss for Los Angeles, allowing the first two runs of Díaz’s grand slam.

What’s next: Rockies (RHP Chase Anderson) vs. Angels (RHP Griffin Canning) on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet)