Colorado College scored eight unanswered goals Saturday night en route to a 10-2 blowout in its season debut at Alaska Anchorage.
Westin Michaud and Trevor Gooch each scored twice as the Tigers secured their largest goal total since Nov. 30, 2002.
“It’s a great start to our CC senior year here,” Michaud told KRDO after the game.
Curiously, none of the 10 goals came from CC’s heralded top line.
Freshmen Erik Middendorf, Grant Cruikshank and Ben Copeland scored their first collegiate goals in their first game with CC, and redshirt junior Chris Wilkie’s first goal as a Tiger – and first in quite a while, as he sat out a season after transferring from North Dakota – came shorthanded during the second period.
The Seawolves’ Jordan Xavier beat goaltender Alex Leclerc with three seconds left in CC’s first penalty kill of the year, 6:40 into the game. That only served to poke the bear.
Alex Berardinelli, who missed most of the 2017-18 season, scored CC’s first goal of the campaign 2:06 later. Forty-nine seconds after that, Middendorf added another.
Michaud had the next two, burying a juicy rebound to make it 3-1 with 4:30 remaining in the first and scoring again just over three minutes later.
Wilkie netted his first of the year to kick off a four-goal second period, and Ben Israel scored CC’s sixth of the night at 11:19.
Cruikshank picked up his first point with an assist on Wilkie’s goal, then scored his own while being pulled down late in the second period.
The Tigers sent out sophomore Jon Flakne in place of Leclerc, who made 18 saves, for his first game action in the third period. Alaska Anchorage’s Nicolas Erb-Ekholm beat him on a rebound 7:46 into the third.
Copeland scored the final goal, keeping the power play’s performance from becoming the only blemish on the scoresheet.
Senior Cole McCaskill was out of the lineup, making room for Bryan Yoon to fill in as the only freshman on defense.
The Tigers and likely smarting Seawolves will face off again Sunday night at 7 p.m. Mountain Time.