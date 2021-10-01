Ground was broken on Ed Robson Arena on Feb. 15, 2020 and construction was well underway by the time Colorado College hockey coach Kris Mayotte was hired April 7, 2021.
His personal stamp is on the Tigers’ video room. The seating is similar to a movie theater but the Smart Board gives it more of a classroom feel. Originally, Mayotte said, that wall was taken up by a projection screen, but that moved the coaches to the outside. After a long day of classes and on a full stomach, he called the setup “dangerous” for focusing.
“I fall asleep in all the movies I go and see,” Mayotte reasoned.
“I’m very thankful that we were able to make a few adjustments to it. There’s a lot of coaching that happens in there so we wanted to make sure it felt that way.”
The building is supposed to be a home base for players, though, and Mayotte was aware of some plans for Sunday football viewing. Canadian Matt Vernon isn’t “a huge football guy” in spite of conversion efforts, but is down for a good gathering.
“I think it’s a perfect mix of both,” Vernon said of the video room. “We go in there to learn. Obviously it’s dual-purpose if we need it to be, but the main reason for it is to watch game tape and it’s perfect for it.
“It just shows the detail they put into this building.”