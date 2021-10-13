Two-time Super Bowl winner with the Broncos and current Northern Colorado coach Ed McCaffrey is now forever tied to the Centennial State.
McCaffrey, along with five others, will be inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022.
Now in his second year with the Bears football program, McCaffrey has been a prominent figure in the youth football scene after remaining in Colorado following his NFL career, raising his four sons, including Panthers star Christian McCaffrey.
McCaffrey began a summer football camp following his playing days and coached at Valor Christian High School for two years before making the jump to college in 2019.
"Eddie Mac was one of the best receivers that I played with,” former Bronco Terrell Davis said in a press release sent out by UNC. “He was tough, gritty and dependable. It was an honor to play alongside him. He no doubt deserves to be in the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame."
The other five members of the 2022 Colorado Sports Hall of Fame class are Carol Callan, Chuck Williams, Darnell McDonald, Roger Kinney and DaVarryl Williamson.
The previous class was headlined by Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn.
McCaffrey and the Bears head to California this week for a third-straight matchup against a ranked opponent in UC Davis.