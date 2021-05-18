The Rocky Mountain Vibes will open the baseball season Saturday able to fill UCHealth Park to 100 percent capacity.
The announcement came on Tuesday, with the team noting that the state's removal of capacity restrictions for outdoor venues allowed it to open the stadium to all of its roughly 8,500 seats.
Masks will not be required, though the team said "fans are still welcome to wear masks."
"Fan safety remains at the upmost importance to the Vibes," the team said in a statement on social media, "and additional safety measures will remain in place. The Vibes will continue to closely monitor the county guidelines and will modify policies accordingly."
The first game for the Vibes as an independent team will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against Grand Junction. The Pioneer League, which the Vibes joined after dropping from Triple-A following the 2018 season, was cut from affiliated status when Major League Baseball trimmed the minor league structure this past offseason.
As part of a unique agreement, the Vibes will field a roster this season of a minor league team from the Mexican League.
The opening game will include postgame fireworks.