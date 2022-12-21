List of commits The Gazette has confirmed will be signing with Air Force during the early signing period, which opened on Wednesday.
Will be updated throughout the day.
Jonathan Ashford OT 6-4 315 Edmond, Okla. (Santa Fe)
Vinnie Canosa* LB 6-1 225 Acworth, Ga. (Allatoona)
Dominic Diaz LS 6-1 220 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)
Blake Fletcher* LB 6-3 220 Racine, Wisc. (Horlick)
Kaden Freeman DL 6-3 235 Frisco, Texas (Reedy)
Ian Fisher OL 6-4 290 Peachtree City, Ga. (McIntosh)
Luke Gall* RB 5-11 200 Carthage, Mo.
Carson Hall DL 6-3 275 Ranburne, Ala.
Houston Hendrix* LB 6-2 185 Boerne, Texas
Ryan Henning* RB 5-10 185 Lincoln, Calif.
Evan Keefe OL 6-3 275 Muskogee, Okla. (Hilldale)
Devin Jordan* DB 6-2 190 Eden Prairie, Minn.
Luke Logan TE 6-5 230 Suwanee, Ga. (Lambert)
Anthony Murphy II* LB 6-3 220 Columbus, Ohio (Bishop Hartley)
Bryce Olson K 5-11 180 Fort Collins (Fossil Ridge)
Dane Parker S 6-1 180 Puyallup, Wash.
Justus Perales OL 6-3 260 Garland, Texas (Naaman Forest)
Ripp Perez P 6-2 195 Brookhaven, Ga. (Marist)
Dixon Gray Ryan* DE 6-5 250 Las Vegas (Faith Lutheran)
Griffin Stalfort OL 6-2 280 Chandler, Ariz. (Hamilton)
Kade Steadman DL 6-2 240 Meridian, Idaho (Rocky Mountain)
Grant Wayne WR 6-2 180 Murrieta, Calif. (Vista)
Anthony Wenson* WR 6-1 185 Liberty, Mo.
*-Rated as a three-star recruit by a major recruiting service