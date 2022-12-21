122921-sw-airforcebowl 05.jpg

Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun celebrates with the team as he holds up their trophy after the Air Force Falcons defeat the Louisville Cardinals during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. The Falcons defeated the Cardinals and won the bowl game by a score of 31-28. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

List of commits The Gazette has confirmed will be signing with Air Force during the early signing period, which opened on Wednesday.

Will be updated throughout the day.

Jonathan Ashford   OT   6-4   315   Edmond, Okla. (Santa Fe)  

Vinnie Canosa*   LB   6-1   225   Acworth, Ga. (Allatoona)  

Dominic Diaz   LS   6-1   220   Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)    

Blake Fletcher*   LB   6-3   220   Racine, Wisc. (Horlick)  

Kaden Freeman   DL   6-3   235   Frisco, Texas (Reedy)  

Ian Fisher   OL   6-4   290   Peachtree City, Ga. (McIntosh)  

Luke Gall*   RB   5-11   200   Carthage, Mo.  

Carson Hall   DL   6-3   275   Ranburne, Ala.  

Houston Hendrix*   LB   6-2   185   Boerne, Texas  

Ryan Henning*   RB   5-10   185   Lincoln, Calif.  

Evan Keefe   OL   6-3   275   Muskogee, Okla. (Hilldale)  

Devin Jordan*   DB   6-2   190   Eden Prairie, Minn.  

Luke Logan   TE   6-5   230   Suwanee, Ga. (Lambert)  

Anthony Murphy II*   LB   6-3   220   Columbus, Ohio (Bishop Hartley)  

Bryce Olson   K   5-11   180   Fort Collins (Fossil Ridge)  

Dane Parker   S   6-1   180   Puyallup, Wash.  

Justus Perales   OL   6-3   260   Garland, Texas (Naaman Forest)  

Ripp Perez   P   6-2   195   Brookhaven, Ga. (Marist)  

Dixon Gray Ryan*   DE   6-5   250   Las Vegas (Faith Lutheran)  

Griffin Stalfort   OL   6-2   280   Chandler, Ariz. (Hamilton)  

Kade Steadman   DL   6-2   240   Meridian, Idaho (Rocky Mountain)  

Grant Wayne   WR   6-2   180   Murrieta, Calif. (Vista)  

Anthony Wenson*   WR   6-1   185   Liberty, Mo.  

*-Rated as a three-star recruit by a major recruiting service

