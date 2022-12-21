Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun celebrates with the team as he holds up their trophy after the Air Force Falcons defeat the Louisville Cardinals during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. The Falcons defeated the Cardinals and won the bowl game by a score of 31-28. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)