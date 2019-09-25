The secret to Garrett Kauppila’s success comes straight from Benjamin Franklin’s playbook.
Early to bed?
Just after dinner.
Early to rise?
Try 4 a.m.
“There’s just a lot of distractions going on in the evening,” Kauppila said. “I get up in the morning, there’s just silence. No one’s doing anything. There’s no sports on. There’s no text messages to check. There’s absolutely nothing to do except my homework, so that’s the time I do it.”
Kauppila has proven he’s wise (he was Air Force’s first first-team Academic All-American last year) and there’s a good shot he’ll be wealthy (the management major already had an internship with Deloitte in Washington D.C.). Healthy? Well, so far so good. But the California native has appeared in two games against teams from the Golden State over the past two years and left both with broken bones.
He’ll get another chance Friday against San Jose State, a program 2 1/2 hours from his home in Rocklin, Calif., that paid no attention to him as a recruit
“I don’t really know anyone who ended up being recruited by them or going there,” Kauppila said, adding they were “absolutely close enough” to have made a push.
Kauppila ranks second for Air Force with 16 tackles through three games. Fellow safety Jeremy Fejedelem leads with 25.
Fejedelem said it’s not concerning that two players on the back of the defense are leading in tackles, as he in particular is often coming up toward the line in the team’s defensive scheme.
Fejedelem also said every bit of Kauppila’s academic reputation is earned.
“He’s one of the most intellectual people I’ve met in my entire life,” Fejedelem said. “Having him in some of my classes and studying with him has boosted my grades pretty substantially. He’s just super smart. It carries over the football field as well in the way he dissects the game and sees what’s going on on the football field. Just a very smart person.”