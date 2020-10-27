Seven weeks of NFL football are in the books, which means the middle of the season is on the horizon as Week 8 approaches. There are a handful of great games set for this weekend, which makes it a promising betting environment. At open, 11 games have one-score spreads.
Here is an early look ahead to three marquee games in Week 8 in the NFL.
(All odds come from the FTN Bets NFL Betting Odds page.)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)
This AFC North rivalry could certainly be a playoff preview, and it could also be the game of the week. The Steelers are 6-0, and the Ravens are 5-1. Baltimore opens as a 3.5-point favorite. All time, the point differential between the two teams is 27 points across 52 games. Expect another close one, and a potential under with two great defenses.
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (+3)
The Broncos are home dogs, and it will be a first look for Denver against Justin Herbert. While the aura surrounding Herbert has been incredible, the Chargers are 2-4. The crazy part is, they are 5-1 against the spread. The largest margin in Chargers games was last week in a 10-point victory against the Jaguars. Each of the other five games have been by one score, making this an interesting market from a betting perspective.
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-3)
San Francisco is in “last place” with a 4-3 record, but the 49ers are just 1.5 games behind the Seahawks. A 49ers victory would put all the NFC West teams at five victories. This season 57% of 49ers games have resulted in the under, whereas 66.7% of Seattle games have hit the over. Something has to give, which means the public may be split on this betting market.