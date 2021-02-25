You’d think the losing streak was worse than two games.
But after the Colorado Avalanche dropped their second straight at home, 6-2 to the Minnesota Wild, and fell to sixth in the West Division in a truncated season Wednesday, the Zoom mood was somber.
Less than a week ago, the team was riding high after a plucky win over the Vegas Golden Knights - seen by many as the Avalanche’s main competition in the division - under bizarre conditions at Lake Tahoe.
The team was built and picked to win now. Several stars are in what should be their primes. Two spots of concern, which are tied together somewhat - uneven goaltending and injury issues - have been temporarily shored up. Philipp Grubauer is among the NHL leaders statistically and the core is healthy except for Erik Johnson and Pavel Francouz, who might not even be playing much in place of Grubauer anyway.
Still, the Avalanche aren’t playing to expectations. Indication that this team isn’t worthy of its Stanley Cup-contender status triggers fan concern.
“It’s two games, but at the same time, we know they were important games,” captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “We want to win every single game but we know that’s not going to happen.
“A little bit of adversity is good for us as a group and it’s gonna be good for us long-term.”
Coach Jared Bednar diagnosed “too many mistakes on the defensive side of things” against the Wild, who are on something of a tear, having won three straight games by four goals or more.
“We’ve got some guys that are not bearing down around the net to capitalize on our chances,” Bednar said. “We’ve got some guys who are squeezing the stick a little bit.”
As far as positives, three forwards who have struggled to produce so far answered the call Wednesday. Bednar threw together three underperforming forwards in Andre Burakovsky, J.T. Compher and Valeri Nichushkin and called it the evening’s best line. Compher scored Colorado’s first goal.
Stretch pass, one, two, shoot. It worked, but Bednar said the Avalanche have been “light on the puck” and too cute with it, in spite of putting themselves in good spots.
“I think we’ve got to get our nose over the puck and get more firm on our sticks and our physical play, both offensively and defensively,” he said.
“It’s a hard-working league and I think there are portions of our game where we’re kidding ourselves.”
With games every other day at least for the next month, practice time is scarce. Colorado was only four standings points out of first place Thursday in the West, however, and this start is on par with the past three seasons (20 points, 17 and 17 through 16 games, respectively) all of which included a playoff run.
Those results aren’t what they’re looking for this year, however.
“Our group’s a little bit snakebitten and we’ll work through it,” Landeskog said.