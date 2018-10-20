next St. Cloud State at CC, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 105.5 FM, 1240 AM
A first career goal on a second-ever shift, three lengthy reviews and four goals later, Colorado College had a satisfactory weekend in the books.
Ty Pochipinski and Bryan Yoon each scored the first of their college careers as the Tigers’ four-goal first period carried them through the final buzzer, ending in a 4-3 win Saturday night.
The top line dotted the scoresheet the way it usually did last season, with Mason Bergh finishing with two assists, Nick Halloran a goal and an assist and Trey Bradley a goal and two helpers.
“A couple hard-working goals, which is good to see,” coach Mike Haviland said. “I think they’ve been pressing a little too hard, and worrying about it.”
The scoring pace of Friday night’s third period bled into the next night, as Halloran curled around the net and fed Bradley, who beat Ty Taylor high stick side just 1:43 into the game.
Ara Nazarian responded on the power play for New Hampshire.
Erik Middendorf was laid out and Colorado Springs native Pochipinski picked up the leftovers, scoring 7:52 into his first game as a Tiger on his very first shot. Halloran added his second goal of the season 2:45 later, ending Taylor’s night.
With Friday’s goaltender Mike Robinson back in net, the Wildcats settled down and received a delayed gratification goal. Sharp eyes caught Richard Boyd’s shot entering the net, but it flew out and play continued for some time. After the whistle blew, a review revealed the magic trick.
After at least two other Tigers tried their hand at scoring on Robinson and bodies piled up in the crease, Yoon buried his chance. It survived another review for a hand pass and held up to become the game-winner.
Chants of “Yoo!” echoed down from the crowd, which contained Yoon’s mother and Pochipinski’s parents.
“I kind of just blacked out and didn’t really hear anything,” Yoon said.
Through six games, each of the five members of CC’s freshman class that have played so far have at least a goal, and have combined for 15 points.
After the first period, no one found the back of the net — or, perhaps, the hole in it — until UNH captain Marcus Vela scored with Robinson pulled for the extra attacker, tapping a cross-ice pass past Leclerc. Two and a half more minutes didn’t produce an equalizer for New Hampshire (0-3-1).
Robinson finished with 19 saves but absorbed the loss, and Leclerc made 27 saves on 30 shots. Colorado College (4-1-1) never trailed in the series.
The power play gave the Tigers plenty of practice fodder before they open their conference slate at home against St. Cloud State in two weeks, going 0 for 5 and looking highly disjointed during the second period.
“The power play could have won us the game in the second period there, but it was a bit lackluster,” Haviland said.
“We certainly need to work on it.”