When the wheels came off, they flew off.
The Denver Broncos were knocked down again as Phillip Lindsay sustained a concussion a game and a half after returning from a turf toe injury. Lindsay was hit hard by Kansas City's Daniel Sorensen with two minutes left in the first half and gingerly left the field. He was ruled out of the second half.
That wasn’t the extent of Sorensen’s damage Sunday. He perfectly read Drew Lock and executed a pick six.
Lock was then sacked twice in short order, costing the Broncos a field-goal opportunity. Denver entered halftime down by 15 and never threatened again.
“We have a lot of growing that we have to do,” Fangio said. “We’re trying to incorporate a bunch of young players on the offense and it’s been a little uneven at times. But I do think we have the right guys there.”
The Broncos were able to hang with the Chiefs during the first quarter, but Lock’s decision making worsened. Denver committed a season-high four turnovers, the most stunning of which was a poorly executed flea flicker that soared from Melvin Gordon III’s hands over Lock’s outstretched fingers and to Frank Clark, who returned it 14 yards.
Later, Lock’s pass to KJ Hamler bounced out of the rookie’s hands and right to Kansas City’s Tyrann Mathieu.
“I can play a whole lot better and I’m going to,” Lock said. “This week wasn’t the best for me.”
The Broncos seemingly got through another scary moment unscathed when Lock’s leg brace caught on the turf. He finished the game.
Tim Patrick (hamstring), Mike Purcell (foot) and Shelby Harris (wrist) were injured in addition to Lindsay. Patrick’s bid for a third straight 100-yard game fell well short.
Fangio had no update on any of them after the game.
The Broncos can ill afford to lose Lindsay, who has looked good when available, again. He rushed for 79 yards on nine carries before exiting.
“At times we ran the ball well enough but we needed to mix in some plays with some plays with the passing game there, and they didn’t seem to be coming,” Fangio said.