University of Denver Vice Chancellor of Athletics Karlton Creech will be stepping down from his position upon the hire of his successor, university Chancellor Jeremy Haefner announced Wednesday.
In a release, Haefner said Creech has indicated he wants to take some time to explore new career paths and other industries and positions. Creech joined DU May 1, 2018 after being named vice chancellor on Feb. 19 of that year. He has hired 12 of the 18 current head coaches in university athletics.
During his tenure, DU has achieved a slew of athletic honors including 18 regular season conference championships, 23 tournament titles, headlined by the DU Pioneers Men's Hockey Team's national championship won this past weekend.
The university has won numerous athletic awards under Creech's leadership including the Learfield Director's Cup in 2018, 2019 and 2021. There was no award issued in 2020. The director's cup is awarded to colleges and universities with the most success in collegiate athletics and is presented by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.