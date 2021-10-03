DENVER — Drew Lock scanned the field, looking for an open receiver.
Lock, who replaced starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater at halftime due to a concussion, launched the ball downfield toward wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who never saw the ball coming. Incomplete and another punt, one of 10 on the day — only two less than the franchise record of 12 set in 1968.
That play summed up Lock and the offense's performance Sunday, losing to the Ravens 23-7.
"I'm fighting everything not to make an excuse, and I'm still not going to," Lock said. "I've still got to give (Sutton) a chance to catch the ball. Sure, there's not very many reps for me in the week when you're the backup, and that's what my job is and that's what I've got to be good at right now."
Lock was 12 of 21 for 113 yards and one interception, playing the entire second half. He said after the game he didn't know he was going in the game until right before the third quarter started, as Bridgewater was being evaluated for a concussion following a hit on the final offensive play of the first half.
But the offense's poor performance wasn't all on Lock. The Broncos were struggling to move the ball with Bridgewater, too.
Neither quarterback had much time to throw throughout the game.
"I think (Lock's) performance was just like the rest of the offense," coach Vic Fangio said. "We just weren't good enough today after the one touchdown drive. We really could get nothing going. We weren't getting it going with Teddy, either, after the touchdown drive. I think it's more of collective thing offensively than a quarterback thing."
The Broncos did appear to have something going in the run game, rushing for 106 yards, but seemingly went away from the run after falling behind 17-7 at halftime. They only rushed the ball four times in the second half. But it was in pass protection the Broncos' offensive line really struggled.
Down starting guards Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow, it was clear the Broncos struggled to protect both Lock and Bridgewater, giving up five sacks.
"I'm really angry right now at myself," left tackle Garett Bolles said. "That's just unacceptable the way I played today. So I take that all upon myself, 100%... Today, I took a punch in the face."
It's unclear how long Bridgewater will be out, meaning he could miss next week's game at Pittsburgh, forcing Lock to start. That's not foreign to Lock, who's started 18 games in his career, including 13 last season.
Hopefully for the Broncos' sake, he's more prepared next week if his number is called again.
"I think after Week 1, you kind of realize what a backup kind of feels like. It's kind of my first time ever," Lock said. "I think I can still keep getting better in figuring out what that is exactly. But I've been giving it everything I've got every single week for Teddy, for this team and just for myself, too.
"I'm going to go about it like I'm going to start this weekend. It'll be exciting for me to take reps, be with these guys, get into the swing of things and see what we can do to beat a good Pittsburgh Steeler team."