One city’s “great hope” is another’s traitor.
Drew Lock grew up in Lee’s Summit, a suburb of Kansas City, and stayed close to home for college at Missouri. The quarterback said he’s gotten “true son” vibes for the majority of his days.
He and the Denver Broncos will try to disappoint Kansas City, team and city, Sunday afternoon. He and his immediate family have switched sides, but this game will never stop being meaningful.
“Everyone remembers your hometown,” Lock, 23, said.
“It’s hard to forget 21, 22 years of your life.”
No one’s forgotten that the Broncos’ losing streak against the Chiefs has reached nine games. The last time Denver beat Kansas City was many moons and quarterbacks ago, Sept. 17, 2015.
“It’s apparent,” Lock said. “I’ve probably had it told to me 3 or 4 times today, and we don’t even get to be around each other.
“It would be nice to maybe snap that streak.”
Kansas City is the heavy favorite again as the Broncos go for a third straight win after starting 0-3.
Lock’s only previous start against the Chiefs went poorly. He and the Broncos fell 23-3 last season in Week 15.
Coach Vic Fangio said the Broncos need a “good stretch” with a healthy Lock.
“The guys get comfortable with him. The coaches get to know him better and tailor things to him, that he does well,” Fangio said.
“He’s doing good. I’m glad we have him. I have great hope for him.”
Weekly honor
Kicker Brandon McManus took back-to-back AFC special teams player of the week honors after a 6-for-6 performance against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Among the notable milestones, McManus holds the franchise record for most field goals in a single game and is tied for most games in NFL history with multiple field goals of at least 50 yards. Two of his Sunday were 54 and 52 yards, respectively.
Taking attendance
Linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle), receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring), Noah Fant (ankle) and Mike Purcell (knee) were limited in practice Wednesday. Jeremiah Attaochu (quadriceps), Andrew Beck (hamstring), Demar Dotson (non-injury related), Dalton Risner (shoulder) and Diontae Spencer (shoulder) did not practice.
“He’s got the shoulder there that he couldn’t finish the game with the other day,” Fangio said of Risner. “We’re hopeful that he’ll play but it’s questionable.”