Drew can dance if he wants to.
Cameras honed in on Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock on Sunday as he busted a move after leading a 21-point comeback win against the Los Angeles Chargers. He joked Thursday that maybe criticism of his in-game dance moves stems from jealousy.
Also, he’s “probably not going to stop.”
“It brings the offense together,” Lock said, adding he’s been adding to his repertoire since college. “We all have a lot of fun doing it.
“I’m a part of the younger generation of football that might have a little more fun as far as dancing goes. I’ve been a music guy my whole life and it’s kind of who I am.”
He’s been dancing on his own this week as the Broncos prepare for an Atlanta Falcons team that has also won two of three games after a rough start that cost coach Dan Quinn his job.
The Broncos held Wednesday’s scheduled meetings virtually after additional positive COVID-19 tests. All NFL facilities were closed for Election Day, and coach Vic Fangio decided to reward the team with a day off Monday.
There are things Lock said he misses when he’s not on-site.
“We’ll have to make it the normal, if it comes down to that,” the quarterback said.
It was back to usual, or as close as possible, on Thursday in a reality where general manager John Elway and president and CEO Joe Ellis are among those at home after testing positive for COVID-19. The Broncos look to build off the second half of that 31-30 victory over the Chargers and reach .500 after an 0-3 start.
“We’ve been pretty resilient. Starting off bad hadn’t affected our intensity, our preparations,” coach Vic Fangio said. “Guys have just kept pounding away at it.”
Taking attendance
Cornerback A.J. Bouye (concussion) and wide receiver Diontae Spencer (shoulder) did not practice Thursday. Running back Phillip Lindsay (foot) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (ankle) were limited but both “should be OK” Sunday, Fangio said.
Shelby Harris, however, joined the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Even if he tests negative, he still might be held out.
“We're sifting through all that with the league,” Fangio said.
If Harris misses the game, the Broncos’ starting defensive line will have all new personnel compared to earlier in the season. Jurrell Casey and Mike Purcell both suffered injuries that are expected to be season-ending.