Seventh-seeded Colorado College, which has struggled in many areas this season, was already the clear underdog against second-seeded St. Cloud State in the teams’ postseason opener.
Tigers coach Mike Haviland announced Thursday that as the team emerges from its third COVID-19 quarantine of the season, he has 17 available skaters for Friday’s National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinal game, including goaltenders. A typical game has the NCAA maximum of 19 players plus two to three goaltenders.
Senior Zach Berzolla pointed to the cancellation of the entire 2020 postseason. It could be worse.
“We’re looking at it as we have nothing to lose,” the defenseman said.
NCHC teams with healthy available players under a threshold of 15 skaters and two goaltenders that feel they cannot play will not be forced to play, with the game ruled a no-contest instead of a forfeit. CC might have considered it during the regular season, but Haviland said he didn’t think there was any inclination toward bowing out of the tournament, at least within the team. St. Cloud State would have automatically advanced.
The recent shutdown was “due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Colorado College hockey program,” according to a team release.
Haviland said 90% of his available players traveled to Grand Forks, N.D., for the NCHC playoffs Wednesday, but a few got out of quarantine the same day and couldn’t make the flight. They were set to fly in Thursday.
He added that the Tigers (4-16-2) hadn’t had a full team practice since the beginning of the 10-day quarantine.
“A wounded dog hunts best,” Haviland said. “You’ve got to be smart here now. Smart, simple game against them.”
Workout equipment has been dragged and dropped all over downtown Colorado Springs during the three stretches of quarantine. Berzolla said he and his teammates have gotten used to staying in shape without skating, and he’s heard some of the Tigers felt good and loose.
“We’ve been through this. We understand what it’s like,” Haviland said.
"I’m really proud of the way (the players) have handled all the stops and starts all year. A lot of it goes on them.”
Haviland said the team discussed systems over Zoom and it’s prepared to switch on the fly, likely using TV timeouts to adjust. The Tigers, the lowest-scoring team in the NCHC, will attempt to take away SCSU’s (15-9) transition game and battle their own tendency to “lose our legs a little bit” as the game progresses.
“We’re here,’ Haviland said. “We’re going to play, and we’re going to give everything we’ve got.”
The Tigers’ third quarantine of the season was announced March 1. It wiped out the final regular-season series against Denver, including Senior Night and the final scheduled game at The Broadmoor World Arena. The team is set to move to campus in the fall.
The two cancellations kept the NCHC from completing its regular-season slate in full.