The Summer Nuggets looked like a team assembled on short notice.
With a good chunk of the original roster unavailable due to health and safety protocols and contact tracings, the Nuggets had to sign players in the past few days to complete a second unit for Sunday’s Summer League opener. The shorthanded Nuggets lost 97-77 after trailing 30-12 after the first quarter.
“You could definitely tell our organization was not where it needs to be,” Charles Klask, the Nuggets’ Summer League coach said. “Our rhythm and harmony with one another wasn’t there.”
Markus Howard, Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland and Zeke Nnaji were among the nine players out due to health and safety protocols. The Nuggets started Bol Bol, Caleb Agada, Giorgi Bezhanishviili, Davon Reed and Zylan Cheatham. Bol and Agada scored 21 points apiece, while Reed added 15 points to lead Denver.
RJ Nembhard led the Heat with 18 points.
The Nuggets are set to play their second Summer League game Tuesday against the Boston Celtics, who beat the Hawks earlier Sunday.
The Nuggets could again play with a limited roster in their second game of the summer.
“It sounds like best-case scenario would be clearance on Tuesday,” Klask said.
“Fingers crossed.”