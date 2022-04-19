SAN FRANCISCO – Big runs and small acts got under the Denver Nuggets' skin in a Game-2 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
It started after Gary Payton II blocked Nikola Jokic’s shot late in the first quarter. At the following timeout, when Jokic was headed back toward the Denver bench, the two crossed paths and Payton slapped Jokic on the butt. Jokic had to be restrained by Stephen Curry before he turned to the referees.
“He doesn’t need to do that,” Jokic said. “I just reacted. No need to do that.”
Jokic also reacted after he was called for a foul on Andrew Wiggins late in the third quarter, spiking the ball and earning his first technical foul. His second technical foul came after he thought he was fouled by Draymond Green in the post five minutes into the fourth quarter.
“He definitely was frustrated … I mean, he’s been in the playoffs the last four years. He knows how physical it’s going to be, especially with him now asserting himself as one of the top players in the league,” Will Barton III said. “They’re going to try to take him out of the game. They’re going to be even more physical with him. Obviously, the playoffs is allowed with more physicality, and he has to adjust. We all do.”
After Green’s physical defense led to a missed shot, Jokic went out of his way to let official Kevin Cutler know he missed a call.
“It’s pretty much everything,” Jokic said of the source of his frustration. “It is what it is. I’m not supposed to do that. I think I got fouled in the moment, because I heard the slap. That’s why I just reacted.”
Barton and DeMarcus Cousins had to be separated during a timeout in the third quarter. Barton didn’t get into the detail about the incident.
“Just some goofy (stuff) I can’t even entertain,” Barton said. I can’t let that happen in the series, in the playoffs, in the game. I’ve got to be better than that."
After Green saw the spat on the bench, he encouraged the Chase Center crowd to make more noise. Following Jokic’s ejection, Green waved the reigning Most Valuable Player goodbye, again pumping up the crowd.
“If you feel like you’re getting under their skin, you press a little more,” Green admitted postgame.
If the gamesmanship didn’t get under the Nuggets’ skin, Golden State’s big runs did.
“I almost feel that we have to play as close to perfect as possible to avoid those runs and give ourselves a chance,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Obviously, as we’ve seen in Game 1 and 2, that is hard to do for 48 minutes.”
The Warriors scored 70 of their points in the final seven minutes of the second quarter and the third quarter. That flipped Denver’s 12-point lead into a 20-point deficit to start the fourth quarter.
“There are a lot of back-to-back plays where it’s kind of pick your poison, and everybody was kind of getting involved,” Curry said after scoring 34 points in just under 23 minutes of playing time. “I can’t pick one (moment). It’s just that emotion, that feeling, that momentum, we were able to create got the crowd into it. You could tell it was affecting them on the other side.”
When the series shifts back to Denver for Thursday’s Game 3, Nuggets players said they need to do a better job of being physical with Golden State’s small-ball lineup featuring Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Wiggins and Green to limit those game-changing runs. Denver will also need its best player available for as close to 48 minutes as possible to turn the series around.
“I feel his frustration, I really do. I think he’s getting fouled like he thinks he’s getting fouled," Malone said. "He’s not getting the call, but he has to find a way to play through that. He’s way too valuable, way too important for our team to be sitting in the locker room, watching the end of the game. Also, as a leader of this team, he’s got to show guys in adverse times, when things aren’t going your way, you’ve got to find a way to fight through it, be mentally tough. That’s going to be a challenge for him moving forward.”
Draft tie-breaker goes San Antonio's way
Game 2 wasn't the only thing the Nuggets lost Monday.
The results of the NBA's draft tiebreakers were reported by ESPN's Bobby Marks prior to Game 2. After the Nuggets and Toronto Raptors finished the regular season with matching 48-34 records, the tiebreaker gave San Antonio, who owns Toronto's first-round pick, the 20th selection of the first round. Denver will pick 21st.