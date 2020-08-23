Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell went head-to-head again on Sunday night with Mitchell’s Jazz getting the win the second time around.
Murray led the Nuggets to an overtime win in Game 1, the first time he and Mitchell squared off this postseason, but Mitchell carried the Jazz to a 129-127 win Sunday and a 3-1 lead in the series. Mitchell scored a game-high 51 points, including a 17-for-18 mark from the free-throw line, which came up six points shy of his Game 1 explosion. Murray kept the Nuggets in it by hitting a handful of clutch 3-pointers and finishing with 50 points.
“As soon as he started hitting 3s, I was just running and setting screens for him,” Nikola Jokic, Murray’s co-star, said. “He (got) hot, and I just want to get him open in any kind of way.”
While the game was decided late — the Nuggets pulled within a point on numerous occasions in the fourth — it was another poor third quarter that put the Nuggets in a tough spot. With the Nuggets up 65-64 at halftime, Utah came out and won the third quarter 33-24.
“That was the one quarter we didn’t have the offensive pace, the rhythm, and couldn’t get enough stops obviously the whole night,” Denver coach Michael Malone said.
The Nuggets opened the fourth quarter on a 19-12 run fueled by Murray to pull within one but a clear-path foul called on Paul Millsap helped the Jazz expand the lead to five with four minutes to play. The Nuggets seemed to think Murray drew a foul on Jazz big man Rudy Gobert later in the game but both Malone and Murray kept their eyes, and mouths, on their wallets after Utah shot 36 free throws to Denver’s 13.
“We’ve struggled to get to the line, but I’m not going to really comment on that,” Malone said. “I’m not giving the league any of my money.”
Murray added: “I’m not going to speak on it. I don’t want to get fined.”
Denver again failed to find a defense capable of slowing down the Jazz guards. Mike Conley added 26 points, while Jordan Clarkson scored 24 points off the bench.
“Obviously, Donovan Mitchell played great. Jordan Clarkson was phenomenal off the bench, and Mike Conley hit some really big shots,” Malone said. “We came up a little short tonight, which was disappointing, but I’m just happy that our guys understood that we’re not going to roll over.”
Murray also grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds and dished out seven assists.
“He put his fingerprints all over the game, scoring, rebounding, playmaking, and I thought he took the challenge on the defensive end of the floor,” Malone said.
Jokic finished with 29 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Millsap and Jerami Grant added 16 and 12 points, respectively. After being blown out in the second and third games of the series, the Nuggets tweaked their starting lineup, inserting Grant into Michael Porter Jr.’s spot alongside Murray, Torrey Craig, Millsap and Jokic.
“He handled it like a pro, like a seasoned pro,” Malone said of Porter. “He didn’t pout, stayed ready and gave us good energy off the bench.”
The Jazz will advance to the second round with a win in Game 5, which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
“We’re not going to win all three games in one (night),” Murray said. “Whatever we have to do to prepare for Game 5, that’s what it is, just take it from there. No one wants to go home yet.”