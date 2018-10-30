Based on the appearance of Donald Hammond III’s ankle in Air Force practice, the team will not need to factor health into the equation as it picks a starting quarterback against Army.
Hammond ran and threw the ball on Monday and Tuesday without even the slightest hint of a limp remaining from the severe-looking injury that had him carted off the field less than three weeks earlier at San Diego State.
So, the Falcons are back in the familiar spot of having an uncertain starting quarterback.
Coach Troy Calhoun released a depth chart listing junior Isiah Sanders as the starter, senior Arion Worthman at No. 2 and Hammond at No. 3. The three have each started a victory this season for the Falcons (3-5).
Asked about the position, Calhoun tried to stay clear of his typical response of, “We’ll see.”
“Let me use three words,” he said, “we will see.”
The clear frontrunner appears to Sanders, who has started the past two games since Hammond went down with the ankle injury. Sanders led the Falcons to a 41-35 victory at UNLV and was at the helm during Saturday’s 48-38 loss to Boise State.
He has rushed for 270 yards in those games and threw for 427 yards.
Sanders took first-team reps throughout the first two days of practice this week. Hammond took most of the second-team work, though Worthman also worked in.
It is not unusual for Air Force to work different players with different groups in practice. And it’s not unusual for Calhoun to hold off until the last moment to reveal his decision. He told Hammond only hours before the game against Navy that he would draw his first career start.
Hammond led the Falcons to a 35-7 victory against the Midshipmen on Oct. 6. The Falcons will now look to complete the service academy sweep and claim their 21st Commander-in-Chief’s trophy with Saturday’s visit to the Black Knights (6-2).
The quarterbacks were not made available to media.
“I have trust in all three of them, that they’re going to go out and help us win,” said offensive guard Griffin Landrum. “Maybe their styles are a little bit different, but at the end of the day they’re going to put us in position to succeed.”
Added receiver Marcus Bennett, “I trust the coaches to put whoever they believe to be the best person to play that position out there. I love all three guys. I have a great relationship with all three of them. We’ve all been doing extra work since the summer together. I trust all three of them and whoever plays, whoever the coaches play, I just look forward to helping them win.”