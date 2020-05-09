Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone brought the quantity — which is his thing. Anthony Pettis countered with quality, landing fewer but more impactful blows.
But without a crowd to hint at where the fight was leaning, there was uncertainty about which style had won the fight as they gathered to hear the judge’s decision.
The ruling went to Pettis, who won 29-28 on all three scorecards in the final event on the preliminary card at UFC 249 — the first major live sporting event in the country in nearly two months, held in an empty arena in Jacksonville, Fla.
“I had no idea,” Pettis said. “I’m so used to fighting with a crowd, without it I didn’t know. His coaches said he won. My coaches said I won.”
Cerrone, an Air Academy graduate who became the first in UFC to reach 35 fights Saturday, landed more punches than Pettis and registered takedowns in the first two rounds. But Pettis landed the more impactful blows. Pettis’ right jab in the first round caused Cerrone’s right eye to swell, and more jarring punches and kicks followed. Cerrone’s shots didn’t seem to faze his opponent, including a kick to the side of the head that looked like it could have been a decisive blow but was essentially shaken off by Pettis.
This marks four consecutive losses for Cerrone, who is 4-8 since January 2017. But, as Pettis’ surprised expression at the decision indicated, he easily could have found himself on the opposite side of this decision. In his first fight since a 40-second loss to Conor McGregor in January, the 37-year-old Cerrone was at his best in a third round that ended with a flurry.
Cerrone (36-15 overall in mixed martial arts) complained that a Pettis (23-10) punch in the final round was an eye poke — a claim that seemed to be confirmed by replay — but the referee did not stop the fight. Cerrone seemed inspired by the shot and clearly dominated the final minute of the welterweight matchup.
Cerrone is the UFC’s all-time leader in wins (26), knockdowns (20) and bonuses (18).
Cowboy’s loss was not the only controversial one on the preliminary card involving a Coloradan.
Michelle Waterson (17-8) fell in a decision to Carla Esparza (16-6) in a women’s strawweight fight that sparked immediate dissension on social media.
Esparza joked that she heard pointers from commentator Daniel Cormier that she was able to implement in the close victory.
“It’s crazy, you can definitely hear well in there,” she said of the empty arena.
The event, held amidst the coronavirus pandemic, wasn’t without a hitch. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza was taken off the card after testing positive for COVID-19. His two cornermen also tested positive for the virus.
“UFC's medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19," UFC said in a statement on its website. "As per UFC's health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC's medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment."
President Donald Trump sent a message during the ESPN broadcast of the event, congratulating UFC president Dana White on holding the fight.