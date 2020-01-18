LAS VEGAS - One lost in a slow, smothering style. The other in a violent barrage.
Either way, it was a rough night for fighters with Colorado Springs ties in the spotlight at UFC 246.
Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone lost to Conor McGregor in 40 seconds after a vicious set of blows highlighted by a left foot to the side of the head.
"He caught me way off guard," said Cerrone, an Air Academy graduate. "I was like, man, this happened this fast?"
Any aggression Raquel Pennington wanted to unleash in vengeance was smothered by Holly Holm against the cage wall.
Holm, apologetic to the star-studded T-Mobile crowd, knew there was little excitement in the way she earned a unanimous decision over Pennington.
“If something’s working, why go away from it?” she said.
Pennington couldn’t get away from it. The first two rounds saw minutes-long stretches where Holm, who kept the Harrison graduate on her feet but unable to work free from her grasp in the fight that served as the co-main event of the night.
The strategy prevented Pennington from landing any substantial shots, but the same was true for Holm. The rounds went to Holm by default because she controlled the action, but there was the feeling that perhaps something could be in store for a strong finish from someone in the third and final round.
The third round started with the first real action of the fight, with Pennington landing a right uppercut that was probably the most vicious strike of the fight. But Holm landed a left-footed kick to the head, then reverted back to the holding strategy.
“I didn’t really have an idea,” Holm explained. “I just went where the fight was going.”
Pennington, 31, declared all week that she sought revenge in this fight. She felt Holm’s split decision in their 2015 meeting was the incorrect call, and when Holm went on to defeat Ronda Rousey she couldn’t help but think that should have been her shot.
But the rematch brought no satisfaction, and the 31-year-old Pennington — who received a jolt from a career reset and a victory over Irene Aldana in July — has now lost three of four.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Denver native Christian McCaffrey, actor Matthew McConaughey, rapper/actor Ludacris, actor Jeremy Renner, comedian Dennis Miller, self-help guru Tony Robbins and fighting icon Chuck Liddell were among those looking on in a celebrity-filled crowd.