Through two and a half quarters, the bye week adjustments Karl Dorrell had raved about all week appeared to be absent when it mattered most on game day.
But after the Colorado defense forced another punt with just under 7 minutes left in the third quarter, the Buffs found the spark Saturday’s game — and maybe the entire season — needed.
Freshman safety Trevor Woods got ajump off the line of scrimmage, raced toward Arizona punter Kyle Ostendorp and got his hand on the ball. CU would’ve just settled for the excellent field position, but Woods was able to corral the football and run it all the way into the end zone for the game’s first touchdown.
And the entire crowd, not just the CU sideline, unleashed a collective sigh of relief.
“I believe that’s what our team felt,” Dorrell said. “We needed someone to step up and make a play and it was great to see Trevor do that. It gave everybody a spark. It was a 6-0 game for almost three quarters.
"We needed some boost, some shot in the arm. That does things to any team, particularly when we’ve lost four games in a row and you’re trying to figure out your way of winning.”
The rest of the game followed as the Buffs snapped a four-game losing streak and rolled to a 34-0 win at Folsom Field.
“Special teams can either win you or lose you the game,” linebacker Carson Wells said. “That was a big tide change. Trevor is a good kid, works hard every day. He earned that.”
On the next Wildcats possession following the blocked punt, Wells kept the momentum for the Buffs, intercepting a pass on third down and taking it 50 yards for a pick-six.
Before the interception, Wells was already having a dominant day for a Buffs defense in desperate need of a standout performance. The junior linebacker finished with four tackles for loss and a sack to go along with his interception return for a touchdown.
CU got the ball back once more and demonstrated aggressiveness despite the struggles quarterback Brendon Lewis and the offense faced in 2021.
On third-and-11, as an Arizona defensive lineman jumped offsides, Lewis floated a beautifully thrown ball into the arms of Brenden Rice who raced for a 62-yard score.
“I wanted our offense to throw the football, particularly in the second half,” Dorrell said. “[Lewis] has made so much progress that I’ve seen these two weeks that I felt very confident that I wanted to get him in rhythm to make some plays.”
Statistically, Lewis hasn’t had a better game in college. He threw multiple touchdowns and accumulated more than 200 passing yards in a game for the first time in his career, silencing some concerns about his abilities as a pocket passer in the process.
“We know we can make plays, it was just a matter of time,” Lewis said. “I think this game is going to boost us for the rest of the season.”
Lewis has plenty of talent around him. But until Saturday, there hadn’t been a game all year when multiple wide receivers played well.
Saturday saw Rice gain more than 100 yards receiving for the first time. Montana Lemonious-Craig had three catches for 52 yards and Dimitri Stanley caught a fourth quarter touchdown pass from Lewis.
“We had a really good mindset going into this game of how important it was to show the improvement that we’ve been working on the last couple weeks,” Dorrell said. “It was good to see that it paid off in a convincing fashion.”