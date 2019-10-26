This performance made Air Force bowl eligible. It ought to make it dream about bigger things, too.
An 11-win season, for example.
After this one, why not?
The Falcons throttled Utah State 31-7 in a late game on Saturday night. This looked like, perhaps, the toughest challenge left on the schedule, and they handled it like an FCS foe visiting for the season opener.
Air Force outgained the Aggies and their NFL-prospect quarterback Jordan Love 472-128. First downs were 30-7 in favor of the Falcons. In the 60-minute game, Love and the Aggies possessed the ball for 14 minutes, 17 seconds.
Air Force (6-2, 4-1 Mountain West) rushed for 448 yards, including 148 for Duval Jackson in the sophomore fullback’s third consecutive 100-yard rushing game – a first for the program since Cody Getz in 2012.
Jake Koehnke added a 57-yard field goal for the Falcons at the end of the second quarter.
“Everything went kind of according to plan,” said Jackson, who scored Air Force’s first touchdown. Tailback Kade Remsberg added two scores and fullback Taven Birdow also found the end zone.
The Falcons did this despite losing fumbles on their first two possessions and losing starting quarterback Donald Hammond III twice for a handful of plays.
Hammond returned to his spot as the starting quarterback after leaving last week’s game at Hawaii as Mike Schmidt entered and earned Mountain West offensive player of the week honors. With Hammond (shoulder) able to go and Isaiah Sanders back from a leg injury, Schmidt returned to the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.
Utah State simply provided no pushback to an Air Force after forcing those two early turnovers on fumbles by Isaiah Sanders and Geraud Sanders.
The Aggies went three-and-out on their first three possessions and punted on eight of their nine drives. More than half of their total yards came on a 75-yard drive that opened the third quarter
Since losing in the final minute at Navy, Air Force has won three in a row against teams with winning records by an average of 24.3 points.
Next week Army (3-5) visits after falling at home to San Jose State on Saturday – the same Spartans team the Falcons beat 41-24 at Falcon Stadium.