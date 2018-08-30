Does a losing preseason portend a poor season?
Coaches say no. General managers say no. Fans and sports broadcasters say no.
History is a little less definite. Since newly-minted Hall of Fame Finalist Pat Bowlen purchased the team in 1984, the Broncos have posted a losing preseason record six times. Following four of those, Denver has gone 8-8 or worse.
The 1994 Broncos followed a 2-4 preseason by going 7-9. A 1-3 preseason was followed by a 4-12 regular-season mark in 2010. The preseasons of 2009 (1-3) and 1992 (1-4) were each followed by 8-8 records.
The 1991 and 2004 preseasons, both at 2-3, were each followed by playoff seasons. The 1991 Broncos finished 12-4 before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game, while the 2004 team went 10-6 on its way to a Wild Card loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
The Broncos can avoid a losing preseason with a win Thursday at Arizona.
Denver Broncos' losing preseasons since 1984:
|Year
Preseason
record
Season
record
|1991
|2-4
|12-4
|1992
|1-4
|8-8
|1994
|2-4
|7-9
|2004
|2-3
|10-6
|2009
|1-3
|8-8
|2010
|1-3
|4-12