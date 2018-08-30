Reeling Broncos Football
Caption +

Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph. Associated Press file photo.

 Jack Dempsey
Show MoreShow Less

Does a losing preseason portend a poor season?

Coaches say no. General managers say no. Fans and sports broadcasters say no.

History is a little less definite. Since newly-minted Hall of Fame Finalist Pat Bowlen purchased the team in 1984, the Broncos have posted a losing preseason record six times. Following four of those, Denver has gone 8-8 or worse.

The 1994 Broncos followed a 2-4 preseason by going 7-9. A 1-3 preseason was followed by a 4-12 regular-season mark in 2010. The preseasons of 2009 (1-3) and 1992 (1-4) were each followed by 8-8 records.

The 1991 and 2004 preseasons, both at 2-3, were each followed by playoff seasons. The 1991 Broncos finished 12-4 before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game, while the 2004 team went 10-6 on its way to a Wild Card loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Broncos can avoid a losing preseason with a win Thursday at Arizona.

Denver Broncos' losing preseasons since 1984:

 Year

Preseason

record 

Season

record 

 19912-412-4 
 19921-4 8-8 
1994 2-4 7-9 
2004 2-3 10-6 
2009 1-3 8-8 
2010 1-3 4-12 

Tags

Load comments