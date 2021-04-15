The Rockies left for their road trip last week riding a small winning streak. They will return early Friday as the losers of six straight.
The Rockies fell to the Dodgers 7-5 on Thursday, capping off a disappointing trip. Since leaving Colorado, the Rockies have been swept twice, by both the Dodgers and Giants.
There was some hope on Thursday, as the Rockies led for part of the game. They rested their veterans, and the young core provided the spark at the plate that the team has been missing.
With Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story taking a night off, it was Ryan McMahon, Yonathan Daza and Garrett Hampson who led the way.
Blackmon and Story have both gotten off to slow starts — with Blackmon averaging .154 and Story .265 — as the entire team has struggled to get the bats moving. At one point during this six-game road trip, the Rockies went 26 innings without scoring a run.
Austin Gomber started on the mound and showed off his curveball, puzzling Dodgers batters. He used it 27% of the time, compared to just eight percent during his rough start on April 4. Gomber, who was tied for second in MLB with 11 walks, had just two on Thursday, much improved from the seven he allowed during his first start of the season.
"I thought he threw the ball pretty well," manager Bud Black said. "The curveball was very solid."
McMahon continued his hot start, hitting a home run in the first, his sixth of the season. Garrett Hampson added one of his own, his first of the year, in the third.
"With Mac, he's in a good place," Black said. "He's swinging with some confidence."
In the sixth, CJ Cron hit an RBI single to bring in one run, and Daza hit a base hit later in the inning to bring in two more runs.
"We are trying to build off that as a team," Daza said through a translator. "Knowing that we are able to do something like that, string a couple hits together, gave us a huge boost of confidence."
The Rockies led 5-3 heading into the seventh, before they gave up four runs, including a three-run home run.
The Rockies start a home stand on Friday against the Mets in what’s forecasted to be a cold and snowy series. Chi Chi Gonzalez will take the mound for the Rockies.