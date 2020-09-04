The Rockies just can’t dodge this fate in Los Angeles.
Despite a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning from Kevin Pillar and another strong performance from Antonio Senzatela, Colorado fell 10-6 to the Dodgers late Friday night.
It was Los Angeles’ 17th win in the past 18 tries against the Rockies at home.
What makes this situation worse for the Rockies (18-20), who were outscored 20-7 in a three-game sweep at Dodgers Stadium last month, is that it had so much going for it in this one and it still wasn’t enough after some extreme plot twists in the eighth inning.
Pillar’s grand slam was a highlight-of-the-season type of hit… at least for a few minutes. The blast to left from Colorado’s newly acquired center fielder scored Josh Fuentes, Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon and took the Rockies from three runs down to up 6-5. And this was after the Rockies erased a five-run deficit to beat the Giants on Wednesday.
But the Dodgers responded with five runs and three home runs in the bottom of the inning off Carlos Esteves and Jeff Hoffman to give Colorado a crushing loss to open a six-game road trip.
AJ Pollock hit the go-ahead two-run shot, with Joc Pederson and Mookie Betts then adding tack-on home runs.
The game started with a leadoff home run from Raimel Tapia. The Rockies then went ahead 2-1 in the fifth on a home run from Sam Hilliard.
Senzatela also continued his season-long run as Colorado’s most consistent starter. He went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs and seven hits while striking out three and walking none. His season ERA is down to 3.33.
Manager Bud Black pulled Senzatela at 91 total pitches in the sixth after one run had scored in the inning and two runners were on base. Newly acquired reliever Mychal Givens closed the inning and, with the Nos. 7-9 hitters due up in the seventh, was poised to give the Rockies 1 2/3 strong innings in a low-scoring, tied game.
Instead, No. 7 hitter Chris Taylor led off with a single and catcher Will Smith followed with a two-run home run. No. 9 hitter Gavin Lux then drew a walk and eventually scored on a Corey Seager sacrifice fly.
The Dodgers (30-10) matched the 1955 and 1977 teams for the best record through 40 games in franchise history. Both of those teams advanced to the World Series.
The Rockies’ 2-1 lead at the end of the fifth inning represented the only time they have led at the end of an inning this season against the Dodgers. The teams have played a total of 36 innings this season.