A couple of critical defensive errors brought the UCCS women's soccer season to an end Sunday at Mountain Lion Stadium when Dixie State won 2-1.
Whitley Johns opened the scoring for No. 5 Dixie State after Jill Bennett dribbled through the UCCS midfield and collapsed the defense. Johns picked up the ball and beat the Mountain Lion keeper to the far post.
UCCS equalized before the half with a nice combination between Shanade Hopcroft and Savannah Mills. Hopcroft played Mills in behind the Trailblazer defense, and Mills finished.
Dixie State got the winner after a miscommunication between goalie Mollee Swift and a defender allowed Jaci Cook-Dandos to pass the ball into an open goal early in the second half.
Mills had UCCS' best look at a second equalizer, but her shot was wide in the 72nd minute.
UCCS ends the season 19-2 with the losses coming in its last two games of the season.