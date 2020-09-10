The Hockey Commissioners Association announced Thursday that the start of competition for the 2020-21 Division I season will be delayed.
As it stands, National Collegiate Hockey Conference competition will take place, but not until Nov. 20 at the earliest. That includes Colorado College. Air Force's Atlantic Hockey Association has not released its own statement.
The Springs-based NCHC announced Thursday that it “anticipates” competition will resume in November or later. The NCHC Board of Directors approved the move Tuesday, according to a league release.
“We fully expect NCHC hockey to be back this season,” NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton said in a statement. “As COVID-19 continues to have an impact on higher education, we have an obligation to host athletic competitions in a safe and responsible manner. We are committed to doing everything we conceivably can to provide competitive experiences that our student-athletes deserve.
“This delay affords us valuable time to continue formulating plans to start the season successfully.”
Colorado College series against Maine Oct. 9-10, Union Oct. 16-17 and Michigan State Oct. 23-24, plus two conference weekends against Miami and St. Cloud State, won’t go forward as scheduled if the plan holds. A late-November series against Princeton was already taken off the schedule when the Ivy League announced its plans.
The NCHC said multiple scheduling models and start dates were being considered. Specific details will be released later.
“Teams will be able to commence in-season countable athletically related activities (e.g. in-season practice) with their student-athletes based on existing NCAA rules and in conjunction with local, state, and institutional restrictions and guidelines for various types of activity,” the release said.
There's still hope, even though details are scarce.
“The tone has been let’s stay focused on what we’re here to do, and that’s to make sure that we can try to provide a season to a group of student-athletes that deserve it,” Fenton told The Gazette recently.
The HCA released a statement that said much the same and said the “start of competition for the Division I college hockey season will be delayed. Each conference will announce plans for the season individually.”
