It’s only right that Colorado College’s game against North Dakota on Friday went to overtime.

The Tigers and Fighting Hawks were tied for 57 of the 60 minutes of regulation. CC and UND went to overtime tied 1-1.

But after the long stalemate in regulation, it didn’t take long for North Dakota to earn the win in overtime. UND’s Jackson Blake skated from left to right and fired a wrister past CC goalie Kaidan Mbereko, clinching the Fighting Hawks’ 2-1 win.

“We had a great first, but I didn’t think we managed very well after that,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said.

North Dakota finished the game with 34 shots, while CC recorded 18. Freshman Ethan Straky had the Tigers’ lone goal in the second period.

Here are a few takeaways from the game:

Puck possession rough in second, third periods

It’s a miracle Colorado College allowed only one goal in the second and third periods.

North Dakota dominated puck possession and shots in the final 40 minutes of regulation. The Fighting Hawks had only three power plays, but it seemed like they were on the power play for most of the periods.

After CC outshot UND 8-3 in the first period, the Fighting Hawks outshot the Tigers 30-10 in the second two periods.

With CC unable to get the puck out of its defensive zone, the Tigers were lucky that stretch didn’t doom them for good.

“They smoked us in the second and third,” Mayotte said. “They flipped the script, and we didn’t have much of an answer.”

Mbereko shines despite loss

After a slow first period where he only saw three shots on goal, Mbereko had to be on his toes the rest of the game.

The freshman netminder finished the game with 32 saves, allowing two goals. Mbereko was crucial in holding North Dakota scoreless on four power-play chances.

The guys in front of Mbereko also played a part. The Tigers finished the game with 23 blocked shots to North Dakota’s 16.

Mayotte admitted, though, many of those blocks came from defensive breakdowns, where CC’s skaters were forced to sell out to make stops.

“We had a bit of a bend-but-don’t-break, but we relied on our goalie way too much,” Mayotte said. “If we didn’t have the goalie that we do, that’s a five-goal game.”

Effect on standings

CC entered the game in seventh place, only one behind sixth-place North Dakota. Because the Tigers forced overtime, they walked away with one point from Friday’s game, while the Fighting Hawks earned two.

The Tigers remain in reach of the NCHC’s sixth spot, trailing North Dakota by just two points. A regulation win on Saturday would move CC ahead of the Fighting Hawks.

Even so, Mayotte doesn’t see any silver linings about Friday’s loss.

“We’re past that,” Mayotte said. “We had a good start, and we couldn’t keep with it. It was a tale of the first and then the next two periods.”

CC will look for the series split on Saturday, with puck drop slated for 6 p.m.