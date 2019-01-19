Patrick Allis of Discovery Canyon, right, wrestles Taylor Vasquez of Fountain-Fort Carson during the 126-pound championship match Saturday at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships at Coronado. Allis won his fourth Metro title.
Patrick Allis of Discovery Canyon, right, wrestles Taylor Vasquez of Fountain-Fort Carson during the 126-pound championship match Saturday at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships at Coronado. Allis won his fourth Metro title.
Photos by Lindsey Smith, The Gazette
Jett Strickenberger of Discovery Canyon wins the 113-pound championship Saturday over Richard Ortiz at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships at Coronado High School.
An exclusive club doubled its membership Saturday at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships at Coronado High School.
Discovery Canyon senior Patrick Allis became the second wrestler to win four metro titles in the 19 years of the event, joining Pine Creek alum Geordan Martinez (2010-2013), who became an All-American and Pac-12 champion at Boise State.
Allis joined Martinez with an 11-3 major decision over Fountain-Fort Carson’s Taylor Vasquez in the 126-pound final. Each of Allis’ first three matches in 2019 ended via pin inside the first minute.
Kevin Hooks of Cheyenne Mountain (right) wrestles Mesa Ridge's Isaiah Brown in the 145-pound title match at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
KJ Kearns of Coronado controls Caleb Sherrill of Falcon in a 160-pound championship bout at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Kevin Hooks of Cheyenne Mountain is announced as the 145-pound champion at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Doherty's Tyson Beauperthuy scores against Coronado's Zeke Terrazas in the 152-pound championship at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Doherty's Tyson Beauperthuy controls Coronado's Zeke Terrazas in the 152-pound championship as fans look on at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Widefield's Avelino Mota (top) wrestles Rampart's Andrew Peltier in the 106-pound championship at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Widefield's Avelino Mota (left) wrestles Rampart's Andrew Peltier in the 106-pound championship at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Widefield's Avelino Mota celebrates his win for the 106-pound championship at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Widefield's Avelino Mota celebrates his win for the 106-pound championship at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Doherty's Jackson Webber (left) wrestles Harrison's Nate Mesa in the 285-pound championship at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Nate Mesa of Harrison hugs coach Al Melo after winning the 285-pound championship at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Jett Strickenberger of Discovery Canyon (top) controls Mitchell's Richard Ortiz during the 113-pound championship at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Mitchell's Richard Ortiz is flipped by Jett Strickenberger of Discovery Canyon during the 113-pound championship at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Falcon's James Brown defeated Cheyenne Mountain's Chase Johnson for the 120-pound title at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Falcon's James Brown sports a cowboy hat on the podium after receiving his 120-pound gold medal at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Charlie Cook (top) wrestles Mesa Ridge's Jared Volcic in the 195-pound championship at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Jared Volcic of Mesa Ridge (left) and Charlie Cook of Lewis-Palmer wrestle for the 195-pound championship at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Jared Volcic of Mesa ridge (top) pins Charlie Cook of Lewis-Palmer for the 195-pound championship at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Patrick Allis of Discovery Canyon (top) controlls Taylor Vasquez of Fountain-Fort Carson duroing the 126-pound championship match at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Patrick Allis of Discovery Canyon (left) wrestles Taylor Vasquez of Fountain-Fort Carson duroing the 126-pound championship match at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Patrick Allis of Discovery Canyon, right, wrestles Taylor Vasquez of Fountain-Fort Carson during the 126-pound championship match Saturday at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships at Coronado. Allis won his fourth Metro title.
Patrick Allis of Discovery Canyon (right) wrestles Taylor Vasquez of Fountain-Fort Carson duroing the 126-pound championship match at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Air Academy's Brady Badwound (left) holds Liberty's Michael Cornelius during the 182-pound championship match at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Clint Brown of Falcon tries to push Coronado's Angel Flores off of him during the 132-pound championship match at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Angel Flores of Coronado celebrates his win at 132 pounds after pinning No. 1 seed Clint Brown of Falcon at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Angel Flores of Coronado hugs his teammates after his win at 132 pounds at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Angel Flores of Coronado hugs his teammates after his win at 132 pounds at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Angel Flores of Coronado hugs his teammates after his win at 132 pounds at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Rampart's Ben Bancroft reaches for the leg of Cole Stephenson of Lewis-Palmer during their 138-pound championship match at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Cole Stephenson pulls on the shoulder of Rampart's Ben Bancroft during the 138-pound championship at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Cole Stephenson lifts Rampart's Ben Bancroft during the 138-pound championship at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Rampart's Ben Bancroft controls Cole Stephenson of Lewis-Palmer during their 138-pound championship match at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, held at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
PHOTOS: 2019 Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, Day 2
“It’s been a goal of mine since I won as a freshman,” Allis said. “To do it and finally make the dream come true is awesome.”
If the Western Colorado commit is as good at predicting the future as he is on the mat, the exclusive club might soon become a party of three.
Discovery Canyon sophomore Jett Strickenberger, Allis’ training partner, won his second metro tournament on Saturday by pinning Mitchell’s Richard Ortiz in the first period of the 113-pound finals.
“Oh, of course,” Allis answered when asked if Strickenberger had the credentials to join the club. “He’s an unbelievable wrestler. I believe that he’s got three state titles in him as well.”
Discovery Canyon coach Marques Bravo sees it as a good possibility, too.
“We just gotta get him on the same consistency like Patrick – not too high, not too low,” Bravo said. “Just do all the little things right … he’s a very talented and special wrestler. I don’t see any reason why he couldn’t go 4 for 4 as well.”
While freshman championship is believed to be the most difficult to win, the Discovery Canyon sophomore wasn’t thinking about where he might be two years from now as he warmed up for his final.
“I don’t really think of it like that. I just want to come here and compete, go as hard as I can,” Strickenberger said before he seemed to realize he’s halfway there.
“I mean, it would be awesome to win four times.”
Both of the Thunder champions were the clear aggressors in their championship match. It’s something Bravo preaches to the program, and the duo exhibits the mindset better than anyone else in the wrestling room.
“They’ve been wrestling for a long time, so it kinda comes a little more natural to them,” Bravo said.
“Those two guys really buy into it.”
While it’s not always pleasant, the daily competition in practice always benefits the lighter and younger of the two.
“Every day that’s how it is, us just grinding it out as hard as we can,” Strickenberger said.
“It’s really good, but sometimes it sucks getting beat up on, but it makes me better. As long as it makes me better, I love it.”
The benefits aren’t exclusively his, according to the senior.
“I get in positions with him that real good wrestlers get (me) into, that you see the top-level guys get into. So when I get into those positions in matches, I know exactly what to do and exactly where I need to go with it,” Allis said.
“Having a partner like that is unbelievable.”
Now all that’s left for Allis, the 2019 tournament’s Outstanding Lightweight Wrestler, is a second state championship.
“I want to win one more. I want to go undefeated for the rest of my season,” he said.
“I believe I have what it takes.”
Indians claim team title
Cheyenne Mountain used Kevin Hooks’ championship at 145 (6-3 decision) and a second-place showing from Chase Johnson to run away with the title title with a total of 221. Mesa Ridge was second (178), while Falcon (171.5), Coronado (170.5) and Lewis-Palmer (146) rounded out the top five of the 23-team field.
Kearns headlines other individual champs
Coronado senior KJ Kearns won his third metro bracket with a 15-0 technical fall on Saturday. Angel Flores also won at 132 for the Cougars.
The other individual champions were: Avelino Mota (Widefield, 106), James Brown (Falcon, 120), Ben Bancroft (Rampart, 138), Tyson Beauperthuy (Doherty, 152), Draygan Colonese (Pine Creek, 170), Brady Badwound (Air Academy, 182), Jared Volcic (Mesa Ridge, 195), Atsamaz Pliev (Sierra, 220 - Outstanding Heavyweight Wrestler) and Nate Mesa (Harrison, 285).