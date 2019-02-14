Her smile said it all.
Ashten Prechtel couldn't help but exude happiness when she received a McDonald's All-American jersey just before her Discovery Canyon girls' basketball team played its regular-season finale at home Thursday night. The 6-foot-5 senior center took one step closer to representing her school, her program and her state in the most prestigious showcase of the nation's best talent in the sport.
Soon after she was honored during a Senior Night ceremony, Prechtel held a jersey sporting the No. 19 on both sides and her last name on the back. She appeared surprised by the gift.
The game takes place March 28 in Atlanta.
The last time the Pikes Peak region had a player make it onto the All-American roster was in 2016, when Mesa Ridge's Kylee Shook — now at Louisville — did it.
Prechtel, a Stanford signee, will play on the West team. Only 24 players were selected to the game, and all of them have committed or signed to major colleges, including UConn, Tennessee and Notre Dame.
Prechtel has made a mark at the high school level, averaging 23 points and 16.8 rebounds before Thursday. She is one of two Colorado players selected to this year's All-American game; the other is Regis Jesuit's Francesca Belibi, who also signed with Stanford.