For the Discovery Canyon football team, the first game of the season isn't just about getting rid of jitters.
It's also about setting the tone for what's ahead.
"You always want to get that home opener," Thunder coach Shawn Mitchell said.
Discovery Canyon made it happen Saturday afternoon, and mostly with ease. The Thunder boasted a high-powered offense that produced four straight touchdowns and a relentless defense that came up with a timely interception to earn a 28-14 win over Mountain View of Loveland at District 20 Stadium.
Quarterback Zack Anderson led the way for the Thunder, using his 6-foot-7, 215-pound frame to complete a 111-yard rushing performance, including a 55-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The senior got help from Marshall Pike, Ryan Monteleone and Christian Call, who each recorded a score to carry the Thunder to a 28-0 lead with about eight minutes left in the third.
The Mountain Lions (0-1) put up a fight, scoring both a rushing and passing touchdown in the second half. Mountain View cut it to 28-14 midway through the fourth, but quarterback Lukas Arthur (14 for 21, 98 yards) threw his only interception to Discovery Canyon's Jonah Isakson.
That was enough for the Thunder to run out the clock.
Mitchell said it was an important win to get out of the way, even though his coaching staff couldn't prepare much for Mountain View, which finished 3-7 last season.
"We didn't have a lot of information about them, not a lot of film," the Thunder coach added. "We were just trying to piece together the best game plan as we could."
However, the Thunder (1-0) noticed early on that the Mountain Lions depended heavily on senior Chad Baumann, who rushed 18 times for 109 yards and one touchdown.
The contest also saw an impressive performance by the Thunder's Monteleone, who finished with 184 rushing yards. He had three big runs of 60, 38 and 42 yards -- as two of them led to Discovery Canyon scores.
The senior, who had limited playing time last season, was glad that he could contribute.
"Everybody was blocking well, so it was easy," he said.
The win also helped erase last season's 49-14 loss to Fruita Monument in the opener. The Thunder went on to finish 6-5, enough to make the Class 3A state playoffs.