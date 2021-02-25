As the second period wore on, the Denver Pioneers looked to be toying with their neighbors to the south.
The first period was one of Colorado College’s best of the season. Zach Berzolla hit the post on the first shift. Nicklas Andrews hit the post as well. The Tigers outshot Denver 13-9 and a goal didn’t come, but felt imminent.
The second period stank to high heaven.
Denver’s Ryan Barrow scored 57 seconds in, the first of five unanswered goals on 14 shots, on the way to a 5-1 victory that gave the Pioneers a 2-1 lead in this season’s six-game Battle for the Gold Pan. One more victory and Denver will hold onto the trophy for another year.
“It’s been probably six or seven games this season that we get scored on after we’re dominating the game and we kind of exhale,” forward Brian Hawkinson said. “It’s a tough feeling for sure.”
Barrow’s goal deflected off Ben Copeland’s stick. Cole Guttman beat Dominic Basse to make it 2-0 while Colorado College co-captain Zach Berzolla writhed on the ice for several seconds and officials allowed play to continue.
But bad luck wasn’t to blame for everything as the goals-against piled up.
“Too many easy goals,” CC coach Mike Haviland said.
“You’re standing next to a guy and he’s beating you — that comes down to will and want there, to defend the right way.”
Basse (18 saves) was pulled in favor of Matt Vernon to start the third period. Vernon made five saves and allowed no more goals.
Hawkinson scored for the Tigers late in the third period. The Colorado native’s other goal this season also came against Denver.
“We go down a goal and it just kind of seems like we all get down,” he said. “That’s very correctable and that’s not on the coaches. That’s all on us.”
Colorado College and Denver meet again Saturday, which gives the Tigers an extra day to watch film and lick wounds. Haviland heavily suggested he’d insert new players into the lineup and switch his lines around.
“It’s definitely a statement game for us,” Hawkinson said. “We’re not out of the Gold Pan fight and we know we can beat this team.”