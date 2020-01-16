Air Force’s trip to West Point started out fun, but wound up being a bit of a bummer.
“Playing Army means a little more than playing any other game,” captain Matt Pulver said. “After Saturday’s loss, it was a little more of a sting than any other loss during the season so far.
“Going into this week, the guys have a little fire under us because we know we can play better.”
Friday’s game was a memorable entry in an all-time series filled with dramatic finishes. Army scored with the extra attacker to force an official 3-3 tie, then the shootout to decide the final standings point went nine rounds. On the first attempt, Air Force shootout specialist Shawn Knowlton clanged one off the post. Pulver got his chance in the seventh round, but couldn’t end it. Both goaltenders, Alex Schilling and Trevin Kozlowski, were dialed in.
Finally, Kevin Dineen became the first to break through and secured two points for the Black Knights.
“What a great college hockey game,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore, who strongly advocated for the 3-on-3 overtime and shootout that went into effect for Atlantic Hockey this season, said Friday. It was his 1,000th career game coached.
Pulver called it an emotional game, backed by a loud crowd.
“The most fun college atmosphere I’ve ever played in,” he said.
The Falcons had the chance to walk out of recently ranked Army’s building with four conference points, needed in their quest for postseason home-ice advantage. Kieran Durgan scored twice but an undisciplined stretch in the second period gave way to a 5-2 loss.
That result fuels the Falcons as ninth-place Niagara enters Cadet Ice Arena this weekend. The teams went to overtime twice in New York earlier in the season.
After a stretch in which the Falcons roared back from an 0-7 start by dropping just one - against Niagara - of 10 games, Air Force (6-10-4, 6-6-4 AHA) wanted to keep rolling out of the break. They’ve gone 1-2-1 and sit sixth in Atlantic Hockey.
“We haven’t played as well as I think we can,” Pulver said. “I don't think it's anything to be really concerned about, we know how we can play.
“The guys in this room really want to win and we need to start pretty soon here.”