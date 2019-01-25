Sadly, some great goals must exist in memory alone.
Air Force senior Evan Giesler saw his impressive individual effort go to waste Friday when his goal to make it 3-1 was wiped out by a review. He kicked the puck to his stick and roofed it with a Robert Morris player tugging at him, but a hand pass on the other end of the ice took precedence.
“I don’t score very many pretty goals,” said Giesler, who can usually be found lurking at the back door. “I’m not gonna lie, it stings a little bit when they take it away from you.”
The Falcons couldn’t exhale until they got the two-goal lead back on an empty-netter with 48 seconds to play, downing Robert Morris 3-1.
The win barely appeased Air Force coach Frank Serratore, who was livid on the bench, and quipped after the game that college officiating continued to “confuse” him.
“It is clearly obvious that there was no possession after the hand pass,” he said. “Two sticks hit it...why did nobody blow the whistle? And (the officials) just stood there and stuttered, all four of them, I just talked to them. They go, ‘I guess that’s on us.’
“I hope they don’t sleep well tonight, but I’m sure they will.”
Robert Morris started strong, taking a 4-1 shot lead, but Air Force held them to just eight through two periods.
It looked as though an uneventful first period would end scoreless, but Matt Koch (2 assists) moved the puck up the boards and Joe Tyran sent it along. A Robert Morris player tried to clear and sent the broken end of his stick spinning like a boomerang toward the giant American flag beside the Jumbotron.
Freshman Kieran Durgan emerged from the mess with the puck and stared down Colonials goaltender Francis Marotte, beating him low for his 10th goal with 17 seconds to play in the period.
Billy Christopoulos, as always, and Dan Bailey, out for the nation’s second-ranked penalty kill late in the second period, made the lead last. Christopoulos got caught outside the crease as a trailing Colonial fired on net, and Bailey briefly took over for his fellow senior.
Air Force had tied three times in its past four games, but hadn’t enjoyed a win since Jan. 4, causing some “anxiety” on the bench, according to Serratore.
“We had to get back to our roots and try and win a blue-collar game like that,” Giesler said.
The Falcons (12-9-4, 10-6-2 Atlantic Hockey) went into the period break with high spirits again, making it 2-0 with 1:16 left in the second. Giesler sent the puck out to Evan Feno near the hashmarks and Feno drilled home his own 10th of the season.
Feno’s last points - five of them, to be exact - came in Air Force’s last win.
“It was nice to get back on the scoresheet,” he said. “We started taking over with our legs, playing down low, forwards playing the way we’re supposed to play.”
The Colonials (9-15-1, 8-10-1 AHC) dinged the penalty kill midway through the second as leading scorer Alex Tonge was left alone to the right of Christopoulos (14 saves) and sent the puck over the goalie’s outstretched leg.
That and the disallowed goal set up a tired but tight finish. Just after a late power play ended, Kyle Haak shoveled the puck out of the defensive zone and into the freshly vacated Robert Morris net.
“The boys did a really good job of responding,” Giesler said. “It’s something we can for sure build off of moving forward.”